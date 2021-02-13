Watch now: Auburn High boys take over after halftime, capture area title

The Tigers tacked on four more unanswered points after Buckley’s second 3 to enter the fourth with a 19-point advantage.

“[Buckley’s shooting is] extremely [important], and he's extremely quick and it's so hard to stay up on him,” Brandt said. “That's why people don't like to rush him because he'll go by, but by them staying back he was able to get some open looks. That really put a dagger in them in the third quarter.”

Buckley put the finishing touches on something Warren, Clague and several other Tigers started in the first half.

Smiths Station jumped out to a 7-0 lead to open the game before Clague and Warren came to the rescue by scoring 17 of the Tigers’ first 19 points to give the Tigers a four-point lead entering the second quarter. The two teams traded the lead back and forth in the first half’s final minutes, but Warren’s 3-pointer with just over 90 seconds to go until the break ensured Auburn maintained a small lead before halftime.

Clague took home tournament MVP honors after scoring 17 points along with three rebounds and two steals. Warren was named to the all-tournament team and led the Tigers with 20 points, and Elston made the squad as well and had eight points.

Brandt praised Warren for his role in holding off the Panthers on Saturday.