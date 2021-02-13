Watch now: Auburn High boys take over after halftime, capture area title

After a back-and-forth first half against Smiths Station on Saturday, Auburn High coach Chris Brandt told his players to be patient and wait for the shots to fall.
Thanks to Noah Warren, Bryson Clague and company, the shots fell in waves in the eight minutes that followed.
The Tigers pulled away from the Panthers in the third quarter of the Area 4-7A tournament title game by putting up 28 points to secure what proved to be an 85-57 victory. Saturday’s win gave Auburn its second straight area tournament title and sets the team up for a matchup with Murphy in Class 7A’s regional semifinals next Friday.
“We made some small adjustments. [Donovan Pearman] for Smiths was just killing us, and we had Miles [Hunt], who's done a great job the first two games against them, but his shot was on tonight so we figured we'd put Eli [Elston] and Noah [Warren] and go a little bit bigger,” Brandt said. “Basically we're trying to eliminate their second shots. We were giving way too many. We did a very good job of blocking out and just containing them and then finally we broke their press.”
The Tigers started the second half with a one-point advantage, but they wasted little time in taking total control.
Auburn started the third quarter strong and set the tone with Javian Baker’s powerful dunk, and minutes later Clague tacked on a pair of free throws before Jayden Buckley drilled a 3-pointer to hand the Tigers a 57-47 lead with 2:45 to go in the quarter. Buckley added to the quarter after another Auburn bucket by drilling another 3, which left Smiths Station down 15 with 1:21 to go until the fourth.
The Tigers tacked on four more unanswered points after Buckley’s second 3 to enter the fourth with a 19-point advantage.
“[Buckley’s shooting is] extremely [important], and he's extremely quick and it's so hard to stay up on him,” Brandt said. “That's why people don't like to rush him because he'll go by, but by them staying back he was able to get some open looks. That really put a dagger in them in the third quarter.”
Buckley put the finishing touches on something Warren, Clague and several other Tigers started in the first half.
Smiths Station jumped out to a 7-0 lead to open the game before Clague and Warren came to the rescue by scoring 17 of the Tigers’ first 19 points to give the Tigers a four-point lead entering the second quarter. The two teams traded the lead back and forth in the first half’s final minutes, but Warren’s 3-pointer with just over 90 seconds to go until the break ensured Auburn maintained a small lead before halftime.
Clague took home tournament MVP honors after scoring 17 points along with three rebounds and two steals. Warren was named to the all-tournament team and led the Tigers with 20 points, and Elston made the squad as well and had eight points.
Brandt praised Warren for his role in holding off the Panthers on Saturday.
“He's been on this team for three years, and it seems like it's always the same thing: he comes off football, and usually the middle of January he gets in basketball shape,” Brandt said. “He gets all those nicks and bruises out of his system, and he's a huge contributor. He's somebody that I know I can count on.”
Devyn Pearman led the charge for Smiths Station and made the all-tournament team after scoring 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Donovan Pearman also made all-tournament team and led the Panthers with 17 points in the loss.
Auburn now turns its attention on Murphy while Smiths Station focuses on Fairhope to officially begin the state tournament. For Brandt, the message to his team is all about not taking the upcoming game – or any that follow – for granted.
“Anything can happen,” Brandt said. “You've just got to prepare for everybody. There are no more second chances. This is not area where two teams go on. This is it.”