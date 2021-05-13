Watch now: Auburn High closes spring football practice with scrimmage victory over Eufaula

From there, the scrimmage belonged to Auburn.

The home Tigers tied things up at 14 when running back Jamarious Woods broke loose down the left sideline on a 19-yard touchdown run with 8:55 to go in the third. The Auburn defense forced a Eufaula punt before Pittman connected with tight end Camden Etheredge on an eight-yard touchdown pass to hand Auburn a 21-14 lead with 5:41 to go until the fourth.

Auburn pushed its lead to two touchdowns when wide receiver VJ Levett hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception nearly two minutes after Etheredge's score. The home Tigers tacked on one final touchdown when Tyler Flakes caught a touchdown from Ryan Dearing in the game's closing minutes.

Auburn ended the game with 279 yards of offense and no turnovers. Eufaula, meanwhile, logged 199 yards and no turnovers as well.

Given how much Etheredge has tried to learn in his first spring at Auburn, the first-year head coach explained playing a quality opponent like Eufaula was incredibly valuable for what he and his new staff aim to accomplish.