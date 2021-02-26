Watch now: Auburn High football coach Keith Etheredge sees Tigers as title contenders

Throughout most of his coaching career, Keith Etheredge has found himself rebuilding football programs with the hopes of one day competing for state championships.
On Friday, Etheredge instead took over one of the premier jobs in Alabama’s highest classification.
Etheredge was introduced as the new football coach at Auburn High following the school board’s approval of his hire. The 15-year coaching veteran takes over a Tigers’ team fresh off a 12-win season during which they captured their first region title in seven years and came painfully close to winning the first state championship in program history.
Etheredge has never shied away from a challenge, as three of his four head-coaching positions came at schools that posted a record of .500 or worse the season before he arrived. The lone exception was at Oxford, where he inherited a team that won 10 games in 2018 and promptly led them to the Class 6A state title in his first season.
The championship at Oxford was the latest of five for Etheredge, who won the other four at Leeds, his alma mater. Even with his proven track record, Etheredge said the opportunity at Auburn truly stands out.
“The difference here is I'm coming into a program that's winning. Most of the time I'm taking over programs that have been in some lulls and sort of been picking them up and having the success,” Etheredge said. “The difference here is Auburn is an established program. I'm just looking forward to continuing that success and building on that success.”
Etheredge explained the people he met and the relationships he formed through the interview process were crucial in accepting the position.
He spoke highly of his conversations with Auburn City Schools superintendent Cristen Herring, Auburn High principal Shannon Pignato, athletic director Dan Norton, Auburn mayor Ron Anders as well as ACS board of education president Charles Smith and the rest of the board. Ultimately, Etheredge said their discussions made Auburn feel like home and made it feel like coaching the Tigers was what he was supposed to do.
Norton explained those relationships were just as important for those involved in a coaching search that didn’t lack for interested applicants.
“Keith's resume is incredible, but during the interview process him talking about the relationships that he built with his athletes, with his fellow coaches and really how he talked about being part of Auburn High School and part of that school community really stood out as being a positive for him. I think he has a chance to do really well here,” Norton said. “We were able to talk to some incredible coaches and some people that are really, really good people. We feel like coach Etheredge also meets that qualification, so we're excited about what we have ahead of us.”
Etheredge does not have to introduce winning football to his new team given the success the Tigers have had in recent years. The Tigers have had one losing season in the last 10 years and have not missed the playoffs during that span, and they’ve played for two state titles and posted five double-digit win seasons in that time.
Etheredge lauded the work of former Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden, who is now at Tuscaloosa County, along with Winegarden’s staff. Etheredge made it clear he is not taking over a rebuilding situation and anticipates helping the Tigers fill their trophy case in the years to come.
“Anytime you play for a state championship in the highest classification in the state, you know you've got a great coaching staff and you've got great kids. We're just looking to build on the relationships with the kids and get it to a point where they expect to be in that game every single year,” Etheredge said.
Etheredge has been a winner everywhere he’s been – he’s never endured a losing season on the field as a head coach – and he expressed high expectations about his new job. Thanks to the situation he’s inheriting at Auburn, Etheredge can aim for state titles right away while understanding that goal is truly within reach.