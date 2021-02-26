Watch now: Auburn High football coach Keith Etheredge sees Tigers as title contenders

Etheredge explained the people he met and the relationships he formed through the interview process were crucial in accepting the position.

He spoke highly of his conversations with Auburn City Schools superintendent Cristen Herring, Auburn High principal Shannon Pignato, athletic director Dan Norton, Auburn mayor Ron Anders as well as ACS board of education president Charles Smith and the rest of the board. Ultimately, Etheredge said their discussions made Auburn feel like home and made it feel like coaching the Tigers was what he was supposed to do.

Norton explained those relationships were just as important for those involved in a coaching search that didn’t lack for interested applicants.

“Keith's resume is incredible, but during the interview process him talking about the relationships that he built with his athletes, with his fellow coaches and really how he talked about being part of Auburn High School and part of that school community really stood out as being a positive for him. I think he has a chance to do really well here,” Norton said. “We were able to talk to some incredible coaches and some people that are really, really good people. We feel like coach Etheredge also meets that qualification, so we're excited about what we have ahead of us.”