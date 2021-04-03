Watch now: Auburn High hitters find groove in 5-inning victory over Dothan

Auburn's next two batters doubled the lead. Designated hitter Peyton Williams delivered a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat before right fielder Brady Fuller singled just over the Dothan second baseman to hand the Tigers a 4-2 lead.

Auburn's lead was a modest one after the third inning, but it didn't stay that way by the time the fourth was said and done.

The Tigers batted around in the fourth during a half-inning in which the team logged 11 at-bats. Auburn chased Reed from the game after loading the bases and scoring two runs when McGlon was hit by a pitch and Ryan Austin walked, and from there the situation only got worse for the Wolves.

Riley Austin came through with a sacrifice fly to right field to leave the score 7-2 before Williams hit an RBI double just out of reach of Ausup. Fuller brought home another run on an RBI single before the Wolves got in their own way with a throwing error that brought another Tigers run home to leave the score 10-2.

Cimo praised the play of Riley Austin, who ended the afternoon 1-for-2 with three RBIs.

"He had some big at-bats last night [against No. 2 Hewitt-Trussville]. He's a kid we count on in the lineup, and he's also good behind the dish," Cimo said. "He's just one of those seniors who really works hard and good things happen to him."