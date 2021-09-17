 Skip to main content
Watch now: Auburn High quarterback Clyde Pittman looking to build off Tigers' 'complete game'
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Opelika vs Auburn 8-27-21

Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13) gives directions to Jarmarious Woods (4) before a snap in the first half. Opelika vs Auburn on Friday, Aug. 27 in Opelika, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News



This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Player of the Week is Auburn High's Clyde Pittman, who looks to build off his strong performance against Dothan last week.

Clyde Pittman, Auburn High

Position: Quarterback

What he did: Pittman orchestrated the Tigers’ offensive explosion in a 49-13 region win over Dothan. The senior completed 11 of his 13 attempts for 198 yards and four touchdowns in just three full quarters of work.

In his words: “I thought it was really good. With the o-line, I didn’t have much pressure all night ... Defense held them really good. I thought it was our most complete game on both sides of the ball.”

Votes: 541 of 918

