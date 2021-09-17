Watch now: Auburn High quarterback Clyde Pittman looking to build off Tigers' 'complete game'







Clyde Pittman, Auburn High

Position: Quarterback

What he did: Pittman orchestrated the Tigers’ offensive explosion in a 49-13 region win over Dothan. The senior completed 11 of his 13 attempts for 198 yards and four touchdowns in just three full quarters of work.

In his words: “I thought it was really good. With the o-line, I didn’t have much pressure all night ... Defense held them really good. I thought it was our most complete game on both sides of the ball.”

Votes: 541 of 918

