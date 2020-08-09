Watch now: Auburn High’s Cort Bradley set to soar this fall

While most people found themselves bored during quarantine this spring and summer, Auburn High center Cort Bradley couldn’t slow down.
Bradley checked off a number of items on his to-do list in the offseason before his senior season with the Tigers. Show off his strength by pushing his dad’s Chevy Trailblazer? Check. Experience recruiting and commit to a school? Check. Follow through on his interest in flying and pass his check ride test to become a private pilot? Yes, Bradley even managed to mark that one off.
Bradley has achieved so much this year, but it pales in comparison to what he wants to do to cap off 2020. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman has high expectations for himself and his Tigers’ teammates for the upcoming season, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help Auburn make a push toward the promised land.
“I've got five guys I know I can count on. They're my buddies, and we've been playing together for two years now. Just the whole team aspect of it. It sounds kind of cheesy, but when you're an o-linemen that's pretty much all you've got,” Bradley said. “I just have to do my part the best I can. The goals for the team, I just hope that we can be better than we were last year and just be the best team we can be.”
Bradley has grown into his role as Auburn’s starting center since taking over in his sophomore year, and last fall his progress at the position was evident. Bradley’s 85-percent grade made him the Tigers’ top lineman in 2020, and that was no small feat given the other talented players around him. Bradley’s play along with the rest of the line was crucial for an Auburn offense headlined by Aaron Diggs, who rushed for over 1,600 yards and was named an All-State first team player..
Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden has seen Bradley show out up close and repeatedly during Bradley’s high school days. For Winegarden, it’s not hard to understand why Bradley has been so successful up front.
“He really understands the game, loves the game and wants to be good. He’s a great example of hard work, leadership, toughness and what it takes to be a great lineman,” Winegarden said. “The center position is obviously the quarterback of your line of scrimmage. I think every offense starts from the inside out. He’s the anchor of our line of scrimmage. He makes all the calls and also sets the tone each play.”
Bradley didn’t rest on his laurels this offseason, especially when he and his teammates were no longer allowed to work out at the high school. Instead, Bradley and three of his teammates worked out regularly at his house, and when he wasn’t benching he was bracing his weight against his dad’s truck, eager to show college coaches what he was made of. The different types of workouts clearly worked for Bradley, who cut 20 pounds from last football season then built himself back up with 15 pounds of a lot better weight.
Now, Bradley feels like he can move better and possesses much better footwork.
“We do some running at the high school, and it's a lot easier than it was last year,” Bradley said.
As spring turned to summer, Bradley decided to weigh his college options — of which there were 16 different scholarship offers. Even though he didn’t get a chance to tour many campuses due to the pandemic, he felt right at home at UAB and committed to the Blazers on June 20.
For Bradley, his relationship with the UAB coaching staff and having his family just down the road from left him Birmingham bound.
“I love (UAB head coach Bill) Clark. He's a great man. He runs a great program. His name holds weight with people. I talked to people about him,” Bradley said. “Coach (Richard) Owens, the O-line coach, he's a great guy. He really built a relationship with me. To be two hours from the house, it's going to be nice. My family can come see me play, and I can get a great education.”
Bradley made a big year even better on July 22 when he passed his checkride test, which was composed of a three-and-a-half-hour oral exam where he was quizzed about everything regarding his plane followed by two hours of flying.
Bradley had been intrigued in flying for quite some time — his father, Royce, has his license, and his brother, Chase, is set to fly with Delta soon — but quarantine offered him the perfect opportunity to study up and make tangible progress with his hobby.
“For me, it's just being up there. It's just you and your machine. Also, the ability to see different things I haven't seen,” Bradley said. “I'd like to go to New Orleans just to fly down there and have some food. Besides that, I haven't really thought about anything. My goal was to finish it before football season started. Now that it's over, it's strictly football. Once football is over, we'll get back into my next rating, which is instruments.”
Bradley has been itching to return to action, and he said it was a great feeling in July when the AHSAA announced the football season would start on time. He explained that getting to be back with his teammates has been part of a transition back into normal life, something that he felt can’t get here soon enough.
Bradley has learned in his high school career that being a standout linemen means putting others first and doing whatever is asked of him. He’s achieved those goals game after game through three years, and he’s not about to change up the pace in year four.
“You have to be selfless. When that crowd’s cheering, they’re not cheering for you. They’re cheering for that running back or that quarterback,” Bradley said. “Those are your friends. Those are people that you pretty much — I don’t want to say lay yourself down for, but you pretty much do. I’d give anything for those guys to do what they need to do.”
