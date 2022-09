Klark Cleveland, Auburn High

What he did: Cleveland had five tackles for loss in the middle of a suffocating Auburn High defense on Friday night. Auburn High’s defense held the Jeff Davis offense to -9 total yards in the game and recorded a shutout on the scoreboard with a 31-0 win.

In his words: “We did very well. We went out there and did what we we were supposed to do. We need to continue to do that every Friday from here on out.”