Watch now: Auburn High’s upset hopes fall short against IMG Academy to close regular season

With a chance to face one of the nation’s top high school teams Friday in Duck-Samford Stadium, the Auburn High Tigers pulled out all the tricks in hopes of pulling off a monumental upset.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, their impressive Friday night showing fell just short of a victory.
Auburn fought tooth and nail with national powerhouse IMG Academy, but a costly fourth-quarter turnover by the Tigers set the Ascenders up to score the game’s final 14 points and leave Auburn with a tough 27-17 defeat.
“We turned the ball over right there one time, and you can't do that,” Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge said. “Our kids fought and scrapped their butts off. I couldn't be more proud of these guys. I can't say enough about how hard they worked, how hard they just fought. I love this group of guys.”
Auburn (8-2) clung to a four-point lead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter when the ball, soaked by the mist that fell throughout the second half, popped out of the ball carrier’s hands and into the waiting arms of IMG’s Xavier Lopes.
From there, the Ascenders went to work.
IMG (8-0) turned to talented tailback Kaytron Allen to put the finishing pieces on what was already an excellent game from the senior. He took four carries on IMG’s drive after the fumble and gave the Ascenders the lead on a two-yard rushing touchdown with 7:25 to go in the game.
IMG would have taken a three-point lead if not for Auburn linebacker Brad Harper, who came through and blocked his second extra point of the night to leave the score 19-17.
Auburn’s offense had its moments against the stout IMG defense, but the unit struggled to find any room as crucial minutes ticked away. Tigers quarterback Clyde Pittman was sacked on the ensuing drive’s first play, and after a short Davaioun Williams run and a Pittman incompletion the Tigers were forced to punt.
Nine plays later, Allen found the end zone on a five-yard carry to officially put the game away. The Penn State commit had 29 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
IMG’s dominant fourth quarter put a damper on a game that went the Tigers’ way early.
Auburn linebacker Powell Gordon brought pressure on the game’s opening play and forced the ball out of IMG quarterback AJ Duffy’s hand. The ball fluttered directly to linebacker Klark Cleveland, who intercepted the pass before being taken down on the Ascenders’ 14-yard line.
The Tigers made sure not to waste a golden opportunity presented by Cleveland’s pick.
On Auburn’s fourth play, Williams took a direct snap then looked downfield toward Gordon. While Williams’ pass was a little off the mark, Gordon made up for it with a sure-handed snag as he fell to the turf and handed Auburn an early 7-0 lead.
A team of IMG’s caliber won’t be held down for long, and the Ascenders proved as much after Gordon’s touchdown. IMG drove right down the field on the back of strong runs by Allen, who guided his squad down the field with five carries totaling 57 yards.
Allen’s last carry of the drive — a 3-yard touchdown run — tied the game 7-7 with 6:43 to go in the opening quarter.
After the teams traded punts, Auburn High kicker Josh Owsley showed off his big leg with a 45-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter. Duffy answered with a 10-yard touchdown run nearly two minutes later.
Auburn countered Duffy’s run with its most impressive drive of the first half. Pittman and company picked up 80 yards on 10 plays, the last of which saw defensive lineman Bradyn Joiner cross the goal line on a 1-yard run.
Joiner’s rare touchdown pushed Auburn to a 17-13 lead with 4:51 to go in the first half.
“We were just having fun. I'm letting these kids have fun,” Etheredge said about the Tigers’ unique play calls. “It's about them, so we're going to let them have a good time. We put some defensive guys over on offense tonight and let them have a good time.”
The Ascenders looked poised to retake the lead after a long kick return following Joiner’s score, but the Tigers’ defense refused to give in. IMG reached the Auburn 26 when Nasir Pogue‘s pass break-up on fourth down ended the threat.
The Tigers defense held the potent Ascenders’ offense to 168 first-half yards. The effort was highlighted by the play of Harper and Gordon, who consistently found their way to the ball and made sure the Ascenders knew they’d be better off running elsewhere.
Etheredge’s disappointment was evident after the game, but the frustration was due to his Tigers fighting so hard and still coming up short.
The good news, in the first-year Tigers head coach’s opinion, is the performance should prove worthwhile as his team prepares to open the Class 7A playoffs against Baker next Friday.
“It's win or go home from here on out. We've got to play our best football starting right now,” Etheredge said. “I'm excited for our guys. I think we can build on this and get better.”
IMG Academy 27, Auburn 17
IMG — 7 6 0 14 - 27
AUB — 7 10 0 0- 17
1st Quarter
AUB — Powell Gordon 1 reception from Davaioun Williams (kick good), 9:54
IMG — Kaytron Allen 3 run (kick good), 6:43
2nd Quarter
AUB — Josh Owsley 45 field goal, 11:54
IMG — AJ Duffy 16 run (kick no good), 9:57
AUB — Bradyn Joiner 1 run (kick good), 4:51
4th Quarter
IMG — Kaytron Allen 2 run (kick no good), 7:25
IMG — Kaytron Allen 5 run (2-point good), 0:50