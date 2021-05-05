Watch now: Auburn High softball earns two crucial wins to open area tournament

The Auburn High softball team made the most of the opening day of the Area 4-7A tournament Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers put themselves in the driver’s seat in the double-elimination tournament by beating Smiths Station 7-2 in the day’s first game before topping Central-Phenix 7-0 in the final matchup.
As a result, Smiths Station and Central will play at 4:30 Thursday with the loser being eliminated. Auburn will play the winner at 7 p.m. in the first of two potential games by which the Lady Tigers can capture the area title.
“You just want to play well. The biggest thing is always – what I tell them every day – is do what you do and do it well,” Auburn coach Matt Hendricks said after the Game 1 victory. “We hit the ball on the ground, we drove pitches when we got mistakes, pitched really well, played good defense. It's kind of all those old coaching clichés, but when you do all of them it puts you on the right track to play the next game.”
The Lady Tigers and Lady Panthers traded blows early on in Wednesday’s opening showdown.
Designated player Hannah Pitts pushed Auburn to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI groundout. The lead didn’t stick for long, however, thanks to Smiths Station left fielder Brynn Repicky’s solo home run in the top of the second.
Auburn didn’t let Repicky’s big play linger large for long, though.
The Lady Tigers came right back in the bottom of the second and regained the lead on left fielder Olivia Nay’s RBI double. Center fielder Lange Johnson added another run in the next at-bat with an RBI single to create a 3-1 contest.
Auburn stretched its lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to pitcher Ellie Davis, who helped her own cause with a solo shot to left field. Two more Auburn runs in the fifth on shortstop Katie Thornell’s single and another run on Pitts’ sixth-inning double ensured the Lady Tigers were in total control.
Smiths Station’s second and final run came courtesy designated player Hannah Dodd’s two-out sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Pitts led the way in the opening game for Auburn by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Nay followed by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Auburn’s offense helped Davis avoid lingering on the Repicky solo shot for long. In turn, Davis made sure the Lady Panthers’ offense couldn’t keep pace. Davis was in it for the long haul for the Lady Tigers and threw a complete game with two earned runs, four hits and three strikeouts.
“Ellie has been steady and solid for us all year. People look at our pitching and they think about Hannah. They don't realize Ellie would be honestly at least 40 percent of the 7A teams in the state's ace,” Hendricks said. “She spins it really well, locates it and changes speeds, and it makes her tough to hit. She's done that for us all year. The bomb was a nice bonus, don't get me wrong, but she keeps hitting line drives and eventually one's going to rob its way out of the ballpark.”
Repicky led Smiths Station by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Auburn wasted little time in jumping ahead of the Lady Red Devils in the day’s final game.
The Lady Tigers took their time in the top of the first and batted around during a half-inning that had 39 pitches thrown, 21 of which were balls. Auburn scored its first run on a Central throwing error with the bases loaded, and two batters later Thornell delivered a two-RBI double to center field.
Nay made it a 4-0 contest with an RBI single to center two batters later.
Pitts kept Central’s hitters at bay, which allowed the Lady Tigers to stretch their lead. The senior pitched a complete game with no runs allowed, only three hits surrendered and 14 strikeouts to ensure a comeback would be hard to pull off.
While the Lady Red Devils were looking for hits, Alicia Conway delivered an RBI groundout and Pitts hammered an RBI single to right field to push the Lady Tigers’ lead to six. Davis added the final run with a sacrifice fly to deep left field in the seventh.
Thanks to their efforts Wednesday, the Lady Tigers now stand one win away from another area title.