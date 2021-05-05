Watch now: Auburn High softball earns two crucial wins to open area tournament

Auburn didn’t let Repicky’s big play linger large for long, though.

The Lady Tigers came right back in the bottom of the second and regained the lead on left fielder Olivia Nay’s RBI double. Center fielder Lange Johnson added another run in the next at-bat with an RBI single to create a 3-1 contest.

Auburn stretched its lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to pitcher Ellie Davis, who helped her own cause with a solo shot to left field. Two more Auburn runs in the fifth on shortstop Katie Thornell’s single and another run on Pitts’ sixth-inning double ensured the Lady Tigers were in total control.

Smiths Station’s second and final run came courtesy designated player Hannah Dodd’s two-out sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Pitts led the way in the opening game for Auburn by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Nay followed by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Auburn’s offense helped Davis avoid lingering on the Repicky solo shot for long. In turn, Davis made sure the Lady Panthers’ offense couldn’t keep pace. Davis was in it for the long haul for the Lady Tigers and threw a complete game with two earned runs, four hits and three strikeouts.