Watch now: Auburn High's Amaury Hutchinson ready to 'get somewhere' for the Tigers

Amaury Hutchinson

Auburn High

>> What he did: Hutchinson was outstanding on both sides of the ball against Dothan, taking 12 carries for 100 yards and three scores and racking up seven tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception in the Auburn victory.

>> In his words: "Going into the game, I knew I could be an impact to the team at running back and that it was a chance to showcase my running skills and how I could run the ball. Racking up three touchdowns then going on defense to get an interception and seven tackles, it was very good to come through with a win."