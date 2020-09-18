 Skip to main content
Watch now: Auburn High's Amaury Hutchinson ready to 'get somewhere' for the Tigers
Watch now: Auburn High's Amaury Hutchinson ready to 'get somewhere' for the Tigers

Auburn High's Amaury Hutchinson is the East Alabama Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Player of the Week after an outstanding performance on offense and defense against Dothan on Friday.

Amaury Hutchinson

Auburn High

>> Position: running back/defensive back

>> What he did: Hutchinson was outstanding on both sides of the ball against Dothan, taking 12 carries for 100 yards and three scores and racking up seven tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception in the Auburn victory.

>> In his words: "Going into the game, I knew I could be an impact to the team at running back and that it was a chance to showcase my running skills and how I could run the ball. Racking up three touchdowns then going on defense to get an interception and seven tackles, it was very good to come through with a win."

>> Votes: 904 out of 1,097

