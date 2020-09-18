Watch now: Auburn High's Amaury Hutchinson ready to 'get somewhere' for the Tigers

Amaury Hutchinson
Auburn High
>> Position: running back/defensive back
>> What he did: Hutchinson was outstanding on both sides of the ball against Dothan, taking 12 carries for 100 yards and three scores and racking up seven tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception in the Auburn victory.
>> In his words: "Going into the game, I knew I could be an impact to the team at running back and that it was a chance to showcase my running skills and how I could run the ball. Racking up three touchdowns then going on defense to get an interception and seven tackles, it was very good to come through with a win."
>> Votes: 904 out of 1,097
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!