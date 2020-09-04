Watch now: Auburn High's Carson Yancy fulfills football promise to mom

Carson Yancy
Auburn High
» Position: Defensive back
» Year: Junior
» What he did: Yancy found the ball early and often in Friday’s rivalry game against Opelika. Yancy made three interceptions to fuel a Tigers’ 37-10 victory in which Auburn forced seven Opelika turnovers.
» In his words: "It was a great experience. I didn't expect it against Opelika because that's a rivalry. You don't really expect those kind of things against a big opponent. It was a great experience. Me and my team, we just balled out that game. It was great."
» Votes: 971 out of 1,918
