Watch now: Auburn High's Jack Tullier tames Smiths Station in area victory

Following Wednesday's road loss against Smiths Station, the Auburn High Tigers knew they needed a big response in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader in order to keep up in Area 4-7A.
Luckily for the Tigers, starting pitcher Jack Tullier delivered exactly what the Tigers needed.
Tullier was in control for most of Wednesday's game, as he only allowed three hits and one run while striking out eight batters to set the stage for a 6-1 Auburn victory. The win was a crucial one for Auburn, which stays in the thick of things for the area's two postseason spots.
"I thought we pitched very well. We played better defense, and we got some big hits at the right times, which helps," Auburn coach Matt Cimo said. "[Wednesday] Smiths just played a really good game and beat us. Today we played – the first game at least – we played a little bit better than they did."
Tullier made quick work of the Panthers in the top of the first inning before his teammates gave him some cushion to work with.
The Tigers put runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the first when first baseman Ryan Austin brought home the game's first run with an RBI groundout. Catcher Peyton Williams followed up in the next at-bat with a hard-hit single to shortstop with scored another run and handed the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Auburn maintained that lead until the the bottom of the fourth, when left fielder Judson Waters singled to center field to push the Tigers' third run across.
Tullier frustrated the Panthers after getting those two runs of support in the first. He stranded five Smiths Station runners during his time on the mound, which included pitching out of a tense second inning in which Smiths Station loaded the bases but was unable to push a run across.
"He's been pitching like that all year for us," Cimo said of Tullier. "He gives us a chance. He competes, and he shows a lot of energy out there. We kind of focus off that energy."
The Panthers one and only run came in the fourth inning, when catcher Luke Hasty blasted a solo home run to left field. Hasty was 3-for-3 with one RBI for a Panthers' squad that only managed five total hits.
Hasty's home run cut the Tigers' lead to two, but it didn't stay there long thanks to Austin. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth before hitting a two-RBI single to right field in the sixth to plate the Tigers' final two runs.
Austin was 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the victory.
Tullier gave way to Ryan Olson before the sixth inning. Olson closed the book on the Panthers by pitching two innings and surrendering only two hits in that time.
Auburn has been seen as one of Class 7A's top teams this season, but Wednesday's loss to Smiths Station put the Tigers in a hole. Thanks to Tullier, Austin and the rest of the team, they successfully found their way out of trouble.
"This just keeps us alive, which is a big part. You just want to stay alive," Cimo said. "Every week now's a playoff game. If you lose you're done. This is just so important. It just keeps us alive and gives us another chance."