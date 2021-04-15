Watch now: Auburn High's Jack Tullier tames Smiths Station in area victory

Following Wednesday's road loss against Smiths Station, the Auburn High Tigers knew they needed a big response in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader in order to keep up in Area 4-7A.

Luckily for the Tigers, starting pitcher Jack Tullier delivered exactly what the Tigers needed.

Tullier was in control for most of Wednesday's game, as he only allowed three hits and one run while striking out eight batters to set the stage for a 6-1 Auburn victory. The win was a crucial one for Auburn, which stays in the thick of things for the area's two postseason spots.

"I thought we pitched very well. We played better defense, and we got some big hits at the right times, which helps," Auburn coach Matt Cimo said. "[Wednesday] Smiths just played a really good game and beat us. Today we played – the first game at least – we played a little bit better than they did."

Tullier made quick work of the Panthers in the top of the first inning before his teammates gave him some cushion to work with.