Watch now: Auburn High's Powell Gordon shines bright on defense

Powell Gordon
Auburn High
» Position: Defensive end
» Year: Junior
» What he did: Gordon was a force to be reckoned with in the Tigers' 22-0 blanking of Prattville on Friday. When it was all said and done, the junior racked up two sacks and a timely interception to give Auburn its first shutout victory of the season.
» In his words: "It wasn't like a normal performance for me, like it was a lot different. Normally I don't get that many sacks or I never really get interceptions but it's just how the game played out."
» Votes: 664 out of 1,527
