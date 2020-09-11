 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Auburn High's Powell Gordon shines bright on defense
0 comments
top story
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Watch now: Auburn High's Powell Gordon shines bright on defense

Only $5 for 5 months

Powell Gordon

Auburn High

» Position: Defensive end

» Year: Junior

» What he did: Gordon was a force to be reckoned with in the Tigers' 22-0 blanking of Prattville on Friday. When it was all said and done, the junior racked up two sacks and a timely interception to give Auburn its first shutout victory of the season.

» In his words: "It wasn't like a normal performance for me, like it was a lot different. Normally I don't get that many sacks or I never really get interceptions but it's just how the game played out."

» Votes: 664 out of 1,527

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert