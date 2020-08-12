Watch now: Beauregard’s Trent Jones eager to wreak havoc on Hornets’ defense

Throughout his playing career, Beauregard linebacker Trent Jones has routinely ignored the scoreboard and gave his all every snap until the final whistle. Jones’ work through that time has made him a standout defender for the Hornets, and he hopes it culminates in a senior season that will be hard to ignore.
Jones is on the cusp of starting his senior year after a junior campaign in which he caused issues for countless Beauregard opponents. Although the Hornets had an inexperienced squad and posted a 1-9 record, Jones shined bright — especially through the second-half of the year — and ended 2019 with 114 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks.
With the opening game of his senior season now just days away, Jones is prepared to show everyone that he was just getting started with his play this time last year.
“I've been waiting on it the whole offseason. I've just been waiting on it. It'll be closer and closer to game time. I'm ready to play. I'm anxious. I'm ready to ball out with my brothers,” Jones said. “We want to prove a point to people that we are good and we can play. We had a rebuilding season where we had to figure out what we missed out on and what we need to fix. We had very young people, but now they're leaders. They've experienced game-like playing time, and they'll motivate the next people who come up behind us. We can set a standard for everyone else.”
The Hornets entered 2019 with only eight returning starters from the previous season, but that didn’t hinder Jones at all. He wasted little time in establishing himself as a reliable defender, and the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Jones’ combination of length and physicality made him a problem for opposing offenses.
Beauregard head coach Rob Carter explained that even if Jones misdiagnosed a play during his junior year, his rare athleticism helped him regroup and quickly get to the football. Those cases, it’s worth noting, didn’t happen all that often, either.
Beauregard really began to turn the corner as a team down the line in 2019, and it just so happens that’s when Jones and Carter each felt Jones took his game to the next level. Jones pointed to his play against a high-powered Montgomery Catholic team in the sixth game as his personal highlight, while Carter pinpointed the Greenville game two weeks later as Jones’ finest moment.
In each case, the lasting memory for Jones and his head coach was that Jones didn’t let up just because the Hornets were down. For Carter, leaders like Jones are crucial in a young team growing on and off the field.
“That's been his character. You knew that from watching him from a young age. When he was out there with officials, he was going to play 100 percent. It didn't matter the outcome,” Carter said. “That's sort of what he gives off to these younger players: to see him, the highlight player on the team, giving that effort through those losses and tough games we had last year. He continued to strive to be better each play. It kind of gets passed down.”
Jones felt that in 2019 he improved in coming downhill after ball carriers, in shoring up his form tackling and in understanding the ins and outs of the game much better. Having said that, he wasn’t interested in taking this offseason lightly — even when he couldn’t be with his teammates during the pandemic.
Once the Beauregard players were sent home, Jones went to work by running the hills around his home. He was also lucky enough to have a bench-press machine at home, so he had enough equipment to regularly bench, squat and perform other workouts during his time away.
Carter was by no means surprised by Jones’ commitment, adding that he was regularly texting his head coach during the spring and summer to ask what he should be doing to make sure he was ready to go once the team was reunited.
Jones has been a consummate leader since he established himself as one of Beauregard’s most reliable players, and it’s a role Jones takes to heart. He understands that he can do his part while also helping the Hornets’ more inexperienced players, who in turn can learn, improve and help the team compete.
“The young guys, they drop their heads quickly when something goes wrong. We pick them up, we coach them and tell them what they did wrong, tell them how they can improve on it and help them get their mind right,” Jones said. “We are really strong on mentorship — we're preaching and helping people get back up.”
Carter has high expectations for Jones this fall, with the plan being to put Jones on one side of the defense and 6-foot-5 defensive lineman Eston Harris on the other to force opposing offenses to pick their poison with who they want to run toward. Jones also impressed the few times he carried the ball in 2019 so much that Carter plans on playing him at running back, although how much will depend on how fresh Jones can stay during games.
Jones explained his goals are for the team to have perfect chemistry and go undefeated in 2020. It would be quite a turnaround for the Hornets to accomplish that second goal, but Jones has been at the forefront of convincing the Beauregard players it can be done and will be if they put in the effort.
Jones broke through during a 2019 season in which he could have very easily thrown in the towel. Now that he’s made a name for himself, he’s ready to show everyone that Beauregard is back and here to stay.
When it comes to this season, Jones had a few words of wisdom for any opponent who tries to get in his way.
“I hope they took this offseason very, very seriously because we take no days off. We're coming for you,” Jones said.
