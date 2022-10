Kyan Maloy, Beauregard

What he did: Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0.

In his words: “We all wanted to just play hard and put on for the community, and show that we can really play and stick together.”