Watch now: Caleb Nix throws 3 touchdowns as Central-Phenix City rolls past Opelika

Nix immediately led Central down the field when he and Marquevious Terry delivered the play of the first half.

Nix spotted a window to throw into and took a chance by sending the ball toward Terry, who was surrounded by Bulldogs. Terry rewarded his quarterback by reaching out to make the difficult grab and outrunning all defenders on a 50-yard race to the end zone.

Nix’s third and final touchdown pass of the first half handed the Red Devils a 31-7 lead with 2:38 to go until halftime.

Nix ended the night by going 11-of-17 passing for 169 yards and three scores. He also had six carries for 55 yards.

The Bulldogs and Red Devils traded possession after possession to little avail in the second half.

The most notable second-half highlights came from Central running back Romello Green, who took 15 carries for 88 yards in the victory. He ended his night with a five-yard rushing touchdown with 10:15 to go in the game.

Opelika walked away with 173 total yards at game’s end.

“We've played great defense all year. We did it again tonight,” Patrick Nix said. “Defensively, we've got a lot of talent and very good coaches. We've been playing really good.”