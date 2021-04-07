Watch now: Central-Phenix City baseball holds off Smiths Station for first area victory

PHENIX CITY – After Central-Phenix City struck for three runs in the third inning of Wednesday’s game against Smiths Station, it seemed like only a matter of time before the Panthers answered back.

While Smiths Station did manage to make things interesting late, Central pitchers Will Cannon and Cole Kehoe made sure the Red Devils remained on top.

Cannon and Kehoe worked out of several pressure-filled situations late and stranded five Panthers runners in the last three innings of Central’s 3-1 victory.

The win, which featured a starting pitcher’s duel between Cannon and Smiths Station’s Trent Hodgdon, gives the Red Devils a key victory to begin area play.

“We really strung some good ABs together. Obviously they have a great club, and Hod did a great job on the mound. You know, he’s got that plus-breaking ball, but we were able to string enough together and put a little bit of pressure on him and find a way to win,” Central coach AJ Kehoe said. “Will pitched great, ran out of a little bit of gas toward the end and Cole came in and gave them a different look and mixed it up.

“Just real pleased with our pitching and defense, and we had a couple of big timely hits. That’s how you win close, tough games.”