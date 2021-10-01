Watch now: Central-Phenix City takes care of Auburn High to control region destiny

Nix got the Auburn defense to bite on a run-pass option when the senior again stepped back and fired to English, who reached up to snag the ball just outside the end zone and raced in for a 14-yard strike. English’s second touchdown reception gave Central a three-touchdown lead with 5:57 to go in the third quarter.

English had nine receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers didn’t throw in the towel though and made the game interesting in the final 12 minutes.

Auburn’s first and only scoring drive of the game ended in style when quarterback Clyde Pittman fired to the right corner of the end zone to Bakari Dailey, who caught the picture-perfect pass for a 15-yard touchdown with 4:48 to go in the game.

Multiple penalties on Central led Auburn to kick off from the Red Devils 20-yard line and attempt an onside kick, one the Tigers nearly recovered in the end zone before Central wisely fell on the football to avoid disaster.

The bizarre kick effectively closed the book on Auburn, which had 148 yards of offense compared to Central’s 322.

While Nix made sure he and his players enjoyed the crucial region victory Friday, the veteran head coach made it clear they couldn’t bask in the moment for long.