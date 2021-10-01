Watch now: Central-Phenix City takes care of Auburn High to control region destiny

Although the scoring opportunities for Central and Auburn High were few and far between Friday, the Red Devils made sure any points they scored was more than plenty.
Central stifled the Auburn offense by taking control early and holding off a late threat from the Tigers in a 21-7 victory. The Red Devils’ victory featured a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Caleb Nix to wide receiver Karmello English and a dominant defense that forced two turnovers and racked up four sacks.
Central head coach Patrick Nix expressed his excitement after the victory though noted the Red Devils missed out on plenty of chances to put the game away.
"It was a rough environment at times. A lot of penalties. We'll have to go back and look at some of them, but we can learn from it absolutely," Nix said after a game in which the Red Devils had 21 penalties. "They played super hard, and what a big game on the road. That's what you have to do in order to get where we want to get to, and we're one step closer now."
Central (7-0, 4-0) wasted little time in getting started offensively.
Caleb Nix bluffed a would-be draw, stepped back and fired across the middle to English. English did the work from there by outrunning all would-be tacklers for a 63-yard score just 65 seconds into the game.
Nix ended the game 12-of-22 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Red Devils’ defense followed with a demoralizing play for Auburn (6-1, 3-1).
Already trapped deep in their own territory, the Tigers’ luck when from bad to worse when Central cornerback JQ Hardaway intercepted an errant pass on the third play of Auburn’s first drive.
Five plays later, Central running back Jaimel Johnson took a carry up the middle, cut outside to his right, picked up a key block and was gone on an 18-yard run.
Johnson’s score pushed Central to a 14-0 lead with 7:46 to go in the opening quarter.
The Auburn offense struggled mightily in an opening quarter in which it had negative-11 yards with the costly turnover. While the Tigers showed more life before halftime, it proved unfruitful.
The Tigers had 74 yards of offense in the second quarter, but unforced errors kept them out of the end zone. Their best chance before intermission was their penultimate drive of the first half, which ended on the Central 6-yard line courtesy linebacker James Smyre’s interception.
“I think that we missed out on a couple opportunities, but that was a great game. Hats off to Central,” Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge said. “We're going to learn from this, and we're going to get better.”
After both teams held steady for nearly two quarters, Nix and English went to work again.
Nix got the Auburn defense to bite on a run-pass option when the senior again stepped back and fired to English, who reached up to snag the ball just outside the end zone and raced in for a 14-yard strike. English’s second touchdown reception gave Central a three-touchdown lead with 5:57 to go in the third quarter.
English had nine receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers didn’t throw in the towel though and made the game interesting in the final 12 minutes.
Auburn’s first and only scoring drive of the game ended in style when quarterback Clyde Pittman fired to the right corner of the end zone to Bakari Dailey, who caught the picture-perfect pass for a 15-yard touchdown with 4:48 to go in the game.
Multiple penalties on Central led Auburn to kick off from the Red Devils 20-yard line and attempt an onside kick, one the Tigers nearly recovered in the end zone before Central wisely fell on the football to avoid disaster.
The bizarre kick effectively closed the book on Auburn, which had 148 yards of offense compared to Central’s 322.
While Nix made sure he and his players enjoyed the crucial region victory Friday, the veteran head coach made it clear they couldn’t bask in the moment for long.
“[I told the team] let's enjoy tonight. Enjoy the win, but get ready,” Nix said. “Come tomorrow morning we've got to get back to work and get ready to go. Come Monday we've really got to get to work and get ready to play a very good Prattville team to continue on the journey that we're on.”
Central 21, Auburn 7
CEN — 14 0 7 0 - 21
AUB — 0 0 0 7 - 7
1st Quarter
CEN — Karmello English 63 pass from Caleb Nix (kick good), 10:55
CEN — Jaimel Johnson 18 run (kick good), 7:46
3rd Quarter
CEN — Karmello English 14 pass from Caleb Nix (kick good), 5:57
4th Quarter
AUB — Bakari Dailey 15 pass from Clyde Pittman (kick good), 4:48