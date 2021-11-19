Watch now: Central-Phenix City tops Auburn High, advances to Class 7A state title game

PHENIX CITY — In the span of two plays, the Central-Phenix City Red Devils went from on the ropes to well on their way back to the Super 7.
Quarterback Caleb Nix’s fourth quarter 54-yard touchdown run followed directly by defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker’s end-zone fumble recovery propelled the Red Devils past Auburn High 28-17. The win was a dramatic one for the Red Devils, which trailed 17-7 after two quarters before regrouping and rallying.
As a result, Central is set to face Thompson for the Class 7A state title on Dec. 1. The trip will be the Red Devils’ third title appearance in the past four years with the Warriors being the opponent all three times.
“That run by Caleb was just incredible,” Central head coach Patrick Nix said. “Then the touchdown by the defense to really sort of seal the deal right there, it was just an incredible game by a lot of people. A lot of guys that just believe in each other and have faith in what we're doing.”
The Red Devils were highly ineffective on offense to start Friday’s action, but that all changed once Caleb Nix got going on the ground.
Following a second-half stalemate forced by both defenses, Nix delivered a burst of momentum to his Red Devils with a long 29 yard run down to the Auburn 3-yard line. Nix promptly ended the drive on the next play by carrying to his right then diving across the goal-line for the touchdown to cut Auburn’s lead to four with 5:02 to go in the third quarter.
Three drives later, Caleb Nix came through with the play of the night.
After avoiding near-disaster on an incompletion that was originally ruled a fumble then getting close to midfield on a third-and-10 defensive pass interference penalty, Nix made the Auburn defense pay.
Nix took a shotgun snap then immediately bolted to his right, where he found plenty of space and only a few Tigers within shouting distance. What looked to be a good play quickly turned into a great one, as Nix shook off one would-be tackler, met several Tigers in a gang tackle at the 5-yard line then kept the pile moving forward for the touchdown.
“[I saw] determination. Unfortunately he had that long run earlier going the other way, and they called him out of bounds,” Patrix Nix said. “On that one, it was just one of those things where he was just determined. We did a great job blocking it, got him out in open space, and then once he got out in open space I think it was one of those things where, 'I'm scoring no matter what.' And he did.”
Nix’s go-ahead rushing score gave Central a 21-17 lead with 7:10 to go in the game. Nix finished the night 9-of-27 passing for 130 yards with one score and one interception while rushing for 133 yards and two more scores.
Nix’s second rushing score put the pressure on the Auburn offense, which started strong but struggled mightily to move the ball after halftime.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, a critical mistake soon doomed their hopes.
Auburn needed a response after Central regained the lead, but Parker and fellow Central defensive lineman Makhi Gilbert had something else in mind. Gilbert delivered a crushing blow on quarterback Clyde Pittman that sent the ball rolling into the end zone where it seemed Auburn was set to recover it for a safety.
Instead, the ball slipped out and into a pile of Red Devils headlined by Parker, who got up with the ball and sent the Phenix City crowd into a frenzy.
From there, the Red Devils’ defense smothered the Tigers to ensure they moved onto the final game of the 2021 season.
Central’s dominance in the second half was an unwelcome change of pace for Auburn.
Central struck first, but it was Auburn that dominated the first half of play.
The Red Devils made the most of Nix’s 63-yard strike to Tommy Griffin Jr. by scoring on the next play when Nix connected with Marquevious Terry for a 10-yard score with nearly three minutes left in the opening quarter.
From there, however, the Red Devils sputtered through the rest of the first half. Central only managed eight yards on its next four drives.
The Tigers settled for Josh Owsley’s 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter before finishing a drive in a big way.
Auburn made the most of starting on the Central 36-yard line and worked its way to the 10 before Clyde Pittman spotted Camden Etheredge alone in the end zone and fired a pass his way to give the Tigers their first lead.
Thanks to Etheredge and his teammates, they didn’t stop there, either.
Three straight incompletions by Central deep in its own territory gave Auburn a chance for more points before the break, and the Tigers cashed in.
Auburn worked the clock down to the first half’s final seconds before running back Davaioun Williams lined up behind center, took the snap then flipped the ball ahead to Etheredge, who pushed his way into the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown reception.
Williams’ unusual touchdown pass gave Auburn yet another burst, this one with only five seconds to go before the break.
Caleb Nix and the Central offense started slow — the senior opened the night 1-of-7 passing — but the Red Devils maintained their composure and waited for the chance to strike. Central did just that twice in the game’s final eight minutes; as a result, they’ve got a chance to take home another state title.
“It's just nice to make it and be in the final two and just give ourselves a chance,” Patrick Nix said.
Central-Phenix City 28, Auburn High 17
AUB — 0 17 0 0 - 17
CEN — 7 0 7 14 - 28
1st Quarter
CEN — Marquevious Terry 10 reception from Caleb Nix (kick good), 2:59
2nd Quarter
AUB — Josh Owsley 32 field goal, 10:54
AUB — Camden Etheredge 10 reception from Clyde Pittman (kick good), 6:28
AUB — Camden Etheredge 2 pass from Davaioun Willams (kick good), 0:05
3rd Quarter
CEN — Caleb Nix 3 run (kick good), 5:02
4th Quarter
CEN — Caleb Nix 54 run (kick good), 7:10
CEN — Tomarrion Parker fumble recovery (kick good), 6:49