Watch now: Central-Phenix City tops Auburn High, advances to Class 7A state title game

PHENIX CITY — In the span of two plays, the Central-Phenix City Red Devils went from on the ropes to well on their way back to the Super 7.

Quarterback Caleb Nix’s fourth quarter 54-yard touchdown run followed directly by defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker’s end-zone fumble recovery propelled the Red Devils past Auburn High 28-17. The win was a dramatic one for the Red Devils, which trailed 17-7 after two quarters before regrouping and rallying.

As a result, Central is set to face Thompson for the Class 7A state title on Dec. 1. The trip will be the Red Devils’ third title appearance in the past four years with the Warriors being the opponent all three times.

“That run by Caleb was just incredible,” Central head coach Patrick Nix said. “Then the touchdown by the defense to really sort of seal the deal right there, it was just an incredible game by a lot of people. A lot of guys that just believe in each other and have faith in what we're doing.”

The Red Devils were highly ineffective on offense to start Friday’s action, but that all changed once Caleb Nix got going on the ground.