Watch now: Chambers Academy football surprises coach Jason Allen by renaming field

After coming up short against Southern Academy for the title in 2019, the Rebels moved up to Class AA in 2020 and ultimately fended off Escambia Academy in a 36-34 championship game victory.

Allen’s efforts with the 12-1 Rebels last fall earned him O-A News’ Coach of the Year honors.

Allen explained after the presentation that accomplishing so much at a place he considers home makes those feats even sweeter.

“Yeah, it’s just like the commercial: it just means more, doesn’t it?” Allen said. “It just means more when you’re at home. You work a little bit harder and a little bit longer. You just try to cross every t and dot every i. God’s been really good to us. He’s blessed us. A lot of people work hard and never win a state championship. We’ve been able to do it, and we just kept on trying.

“Our kids are resilient, our coaches are resilient. We’ve had some heartbreaking times down there at Troy, but it makes the wins that much sweeter.”

Allen spoke highly of his 2020 team by explaining just how difficult last season was on the coaches and the players. He noted every week the team was on edge with the threat of a cancelation, whether it was because of themselves, their opponent or the AISA deciding to end the season early.