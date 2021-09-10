Watch now: Chambers Academy quarterback Jo Jo Hendrix shows out in debut on Torbert-Allen Field

Jo Jo Hendrix, Chambers Academy
Position: Quarterback
What he did: Hendrix put together a flawless night through the air for the Rebels, completing all six of his pass attempts for 198 yards and four touchdowns in just the first quarter of a 49-0 region win over Springwood.
In his words: "I think I did pretty good. I had good receivers ... Pretty good line, too. They were pretty nasty up there. [The offense] did really good."
Votes: 1,491 of 2,579
Vote for the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week every weekend at OANow.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!