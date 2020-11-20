Watch now: Chambers Academy wins AA state championship, beats Escambia Academy

Chambers Academy needed all that offense in order to put away Escambia Academy, which was led by junior running back Bubba Nettles’ 222 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries.

“I knew they were going to score points,” Jason Allen said. “I knew they were going to move the ball. We just had to get two or three stops. I feel like we’re dynamite on offense. We’ve got too many playmakers for you to stop them all.”

The Rebels’ title win was a beginning-to-end thriller, with both teams trading touchdowns in the first four drives of the game. Chambers forced with a turnover on downs inside its own territory — after some notable miscues from Escambia’s offense — and added onto its early two-point lead with the first of Trammell’s two touchdown receptions.

“T.Y. is an amazing young man,” Jason Allen said. “He’s one of the most humble, well-mannered and nicest young men I’ve ever been around. And that son of a gun can run. He had a huge game for us tonight.”

The two teams traded empty drives after a fast start until early in the third quarter, when Nettles broke off an 81-yard touchdown run right after a Chambers Academy punt. The Rebels then engineered a long touchdown drive that featured Allen’s first fourth-down conversion to Benbrook.