Watch now: Chambers Academy wins AA state championship, beats Escambia Academy

MONTGOMERY — Chambers Academy had been waiting to run it.
In the first 51 quarters of its 2020 season, the Rebels had a stellar fake punt call in their back pockets. The long snapper would turn and flip the ball back to star junior T.Y. Trammell, and he would pick up a couple of perimeter blocks and race past an unsuspecting return team to move the chains.
It took until the 52nd and last quarter, but Chambers Academy finally pulled it off. The Rebels led Escambia Academy and their potent offense by three points with a little more than 5:21 left in the AISA Class AA state championship game. Facing a fourth-and-6 at its own 47-yard line, Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen made a decision that will go down in program history.
“We knew it was there the whole time,” Allen said. “And we were at the 50-yard line and we said, ‘Hey, we don’t know if we’re going to stop them. We’ve got to keep the ball right here. We’ve got to go for the gusto right here.’ And we did.
“We’ve been practicing that all stinkin’ year.”
Three plays later, Chambers Academy’s offense sealed the deal. Senior quarterback Peyton Allen found junior receiver Jordan Benbrook deep downfield to convert a third-and-27. Then Trammell caught some more blocks on the outside after grabbing a quick pass from Allen and raced in for a 28-yard touchdown.
Escambia Academy — a perennial presence in the Class AA title game — would need to score a touchdown, recover an onside kick and score again in 2:27 to have a chance to win.
The Cougars only got the first part of that sequence, and the Rebels got the state championship.
Chambers Academy’s 36-34 win over Escambia Academy inside the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery gave the Rebels their second state title in program history and their first as a new member of Class AA. After losing three straight title games from 2015 to 2017, Chambers has now won two in the last three years.
“To go out on a win and a state championship — we’ve been striving and looking forward to this moment since even before the summer workouts,” Payton Allen said. “It’s all year… Couldn’t ask for a better year. This is one of the best days of my life.”
Allen put up an incredible line in the final game of an illustrious career as the Rebels’ starting quarterback. He completed 16 of his 24 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 86 rushing yards.
Trammell, the fake punt hero, had 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. John White added 122 receiving yards and a touchdown of his own on just four catches. Jeremy Conway had a 36-yard catch in the first half to kick-start a scoring drive, while Benbrook had two huge fourth-and-long conversions in the second half.
Chambers Academy needed all that offense in order to put away Escambia Academy, which was led by junior running back Bubba Nettles’ 222 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries.
“I knew they were going to score points,” Jason Allen said. “I knew they were going to move the ball. We just had to get two or three stops. I feel like we’re dynamite on offense. We’ve got too many playmakers for you to stop them all.”
The Rebels’ title win was a beginning-to-end thriller, with both teams trading touchdowns in the first four drives of the game. Chambers forced with a turnover on downs inside its own territory — after some notable miscues from Escambia’s offense — and added onto its early two-point lead with the first of Trammell’s two touchdown receptions.
“T.Y. is an amazing young man,” Jason Allen said. “He’s one of the most humble, well-mannered and nicest young men I’ve ever been around. And that son of a gun can run. He had a huge game for us tonight.”
The two teams traded empty drives after a fast start until early in the third quarter, when Nettles broke off an 81-yard touchdown run right after a Chambers Academy punt. The Rebels then engineered a long touchdown drive that featured Allen’s first fourth-down conversion to Benbrook.
Chambers struggled with special teams miscues a year earlier in a title game loss to Southern Academy. This year, the Rebels excelled on special teams with the critical fake punt conversion, several long kick returns by Trammell, the game-clinching onside kick recovery and a successful onside kick of their own in the third quarter that helped them melt some precious second-half clock.
“We put them in the right places, and the players have got to play,” Jason Allen said. “And they played tonight. They played out of their minds. They just kept fighting until the end. We knew we had a great gameplan, and we knew that they had a great team. And it was a greatball game.
“We were just a little bit better tonight, and we’re the state champs.”
There were plenty of joyful tears and hugs on the Chambers Academy sideline as Payton Allen kneeled down for the final time Friday night.
The most were coming from Allen and the rest of the Rebels’ six seniors, who earned a huge second state title and laid a championship-winning foundation for the rest of a young roster in Class AA play.
“This has been the most special year for me, with those seniors and my son being a senior,” Jason Allen said. “Those seniors, man, I’ve had those guys since they were babies. It’s just unbelievable… And now Chambers Academy football is on the map. Chambers Academy is the place to be.
“You remember this — it’s great to play for the C and the A.”
Chambers Academy 36, Escambia Academy 34
Escambia — 14 0 6 14 — 34
Chambers — 16 6 8 6 — 36
First quarter
E — Bubba Nettles 2 run (2-pt good), 9:19
C — John White 48 pass from Payton Allen (2-pt good), 5:30
E — Nettles 40 run (kick no good), 2:35
C — Josh Holliday 8 pass from Allen (2-pt good), 1:01
Second quarter
C — Ty Trammell 20 pass from Allen (2-pt no good), 8:48
Third quarter
E — Nettles 81 run (2-pt no good), 9:19
C — Jordan Benbrook 2 run (2-pt good), 4:54
Fourth quarter
E — Nettles 1 run (kick good), 7:23
C — Trammell 28 pass from Allen (2-pt no good), 2:27
E — Nettles 1 run (kick good), 0:38
