Watch now: Chambers Academy's Jordan Benbrook looks to 'go out with a bang' in senior year

O-A NEWS SPORTS STAFF
Jordan Benbrook, Chambers Academy
Position: Running back
What he did: Benbrook ran for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries as Chambers Academy rolled over Macon-East 35-19. The Rebels clinched the AISA’s Region 1-AA with the victory.
In his words: “It’s all about preparation. We had a good week of preparation, and everybody went out there and did their assignments.”
Votes: 1,217 of 2,728
