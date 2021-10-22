 Skip to main content
Watch now: Chambers Academy's Jordan Benbrook looks to 'go out with a bang' in senior year
Watch now: Chambers Academy's Jordan Benbrook looks to 'go out with a bang' in senior year

WEB ONLY Chambers vs Springwood 9.3.21

Chambers Academy running back Jordan Benbrook (13) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first half. Chambers vs Springwood on Friday, Sep. 3 in LaFayette.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

O-A NEWS SPORTS STAFF



This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week is Jordan Benbrook, who ran hard all game in the Rebels' region-clinching victory.

Jordan Benbrook, Chambers Academy

Position: Running back

What he did: Benbrook ran for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries as Chambers Academy rolled over Macon-East 35-19. The Rebels clinched the AISA’s Region 1-AA with the victory.

In his words: “It’s all about preparation. We had a good week of preparation, and everybody went out there and did their assignments.”

Votes: 1,217 of 2,728

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

