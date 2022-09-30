 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
East Alabama Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Watch now: Chambers Academy's Luke Tarver named Player of the Week

  • 0
image0.jpeg

Chambers Academy’s Luke Tarver



The sophomore Tarver rolled up 181 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while also adding four tackles and three assists at linebacker on defense for Chambers Academy in the Rebels’ 42-6 win over Bessemer Academy. Chambers Academy has ripped off four straight wins to get to 4-2.

Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy

Position: Running back/linebacker

What he did: The sophomore rolled up 181 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while also adding four tackles and three assists at linebacker on defense for Chambers Academy in the Rebels’ 42-6 win over Bessemer Academy. Chambers Academy has ripped off four straight wins to get to 4-2.

In his words: “It was a great game. The offensive line played great and there were very big holes for the running backs. We physically dominated them, which we’ve been doing pretty well since the first two games. I think we’re on a pretty good roll.”

Votes: 665 of 1,102

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Cowboys player dies in rock climbing incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert