Watch now: Chambers Academy's Luke Tarver named Player of the Week

Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy
Position: Running back/linebacker
What he did: The sophomore rolled up 181 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while also adding four tackles and three assists at linebacker on defense for Chambers Academy in the Rebels’ 42-6 win over Bessemer Academy. Chambers Academy has ripped off four straight wins to get to 4-2.
In his words: “It was a great game. The offensive line played great and there were very big holes for the running backs. We physically dominated them, which we’ve been doing pretty well since the first two games. I think we’re on a pretty good roll.”
Votes: 665 of 1,102