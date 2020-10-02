Watch now: Dadeville's Lane Smith a ninja on and off the football field

Lane Smith
Dadeville
>> Position: quarterback
>> What he did: Dadeville made plays all over the field in the Tigers' 18-7 victory over LaFayette. When the night was all said and done, Smith had 148 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air along with one rushing touchdown and an interception on defense.
>> In his words: "It was amazing. We threw the ball more last week than we have. Coach gave me some opportunities to make some big plays."
>> Votes: 1,743 out of 3,781 votes
