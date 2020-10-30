 Skip to main content
Watch now: Dadeville's Philstavious Dowdell making lifelong football memories
top story
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Watch now: Dadeville's Philstavious Dowdell making lifelong football memories

Philstavious Dowdell

Dadeville

>> Position: defensive back

>> What he did: Dowdell finished with three non-offensive touchdowns in Dadeville’s 41-0 win over Beulah, running back a punt return, a kick return and an interception return as the Tigers pushed back into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

>> In his words: "It was amazing. Just being able to just go out there and to be able to play for myself and just help my teammates and come out with in a win. And come to the playoffs for the first time in five years, it felt great."

>> Votes: 965 out of 1,394  

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.
*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.
