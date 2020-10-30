Watch now: Early mistakes cost Loachapoka in home loss

A successful two-point conversion left Loachapoka in an 8-0 hole with 6:17 to go in the opening quarter.

The Indians returned to the field determined to respond and looked poised after quarterback Ga’Kwon Palmer hit Kam Willis for a 12-yard gain. Loachapoka kept its offense on the field on fourth down much to the delight of Highland Home defensive back Jamichael Herbert, who read the pass, made the interception and raced downfield for a 40-yard score.

Over the span of about three minutes, the Indians went from a scoreless deadlock to down 16 points.

Loachapoka’s next drive stalled out after three plays, and after a short punt the Flying Squadron had another score in mind. The Indians held firm until Diaz fired to the end zone toward Herbert, who went up and hauled in a 34-yard score.

Diaz ended the night 8-of-14 passing for 72 yards with two touchdowns and one interception along with 12 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns.