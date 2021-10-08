Watch now: Jarell Stinson’s pass break-up seals Opelika’s overtime victory over Lee-Montgomery

Opelika defensive back Jarell Stinson had already been on the verge of putting the Bulldogs over the top Friday night when the senior delivered a moment that sent the Opelika sideline into a frenzy.

With Opelika clinging to a one-point lead in overtime against Lee-Montgomery, Stinson recognized a pass coming his way and arrived just in time to break it up and seal the 21-20 victory.

The win was a wild one for Stinson and the Bulldogs, which maintained their lead in Region 2-6A by holding off the hard-charging Generals.

“I was playing deep quarters. I saw the dude coming in front of me, and I was like, 'There's nobody on him. I don't think the quarterback can throw to the dude behind me,'” Stinson said. “I broke on the ball, went and made the play on him and punched it from behind.

“I'm just doing everything we can do to win. I try to make it not about myself but just try to better the team.”

Stinson’s heroics closed the book on a nerve-wracking extra session of action for both sides.