Watch now: LaFayette completes magic season turnaround, clinches playoff spot

LAFAYETTE — Walking into Bulldog Stadium, a group of LaFayette fans were talking about what it would look like if the home team clinched a spot in the playoffs Friday night.
One of them spoke up and proclaimed that it would be “like a movie.”
LaFayette started the season 0-4, with all four of those defeats coming in region play. Turning things around and extending the program’s playoff streak might have looked like a long shot.
But the Bulldogs rebounded, winning three straight games to set up a matchup against Vincent that would determine a postseason spot. And Friday night, that inspirational sports movie script was flipped into something that resembled more of a buddy comedy starring two brothers — Jay and Ty Daniel.
Behind six touchdowns by the Daniels, LaFayette cruised to a 39-19 win to seal its fourth straight win and its sixth straight playoff berth.
“These kids are fighting back,” said LaFayette head coach Juan Williams, who is in his first season with the team. “We’re still trying to get better. You start out 0-4, and you get your back put on the wall. For these kids to win four straight in the region to get back in it, that says a lot about what we’re doing. That says a lot about our program, our coaches and our kids.”
Running back Jay Daniel had 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, while his brother Ty had 152 yards of total offense and three touchdowns of his own — plus two interceptions and four pass breakups on defense.
LaFayette had not scored more than 21 points in a single game all season. On Friday night, it had 20 points inside the first nine minutes and broke its season-high early in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs recovered a surprise onside kick from the visiting Yellow Jackets on the opening play of the game. Then Ty Daniel hit wide receiver Vinay Singh in stride for a 54-yard touchdown on his first snap.
LaFayette put together a dominant first quarter, forcing a quick three-and-out from Vincent and scoring through Jay Daniel on the ensuing possession. After Vincent fumbled a snap on what would have been its second punt, Jay Daniel scored again from close range to make it 20-0 in a hurry.
Jay Daniel’s massive performance came in one of his first games at the position, as he was moved from wide receiver to running back several weeks ago.
“When injuries happen and people go down, you have to change,” Williams said. “You have to put people in different spots to see what they can do. He stepped up and, man, he’s been a workhorse. He’s taken that load.”
Vincent came close to answering immediately, but the LaFayette defense came up with a turnover on downs deep inside its own territory. Then the Bulldogs recovered a muffed punt, which led to Ty Daniel’s third-down touchdown pass to a wide-open Damarcus Holloway on a beautiful play-action fake out of a power set.
In less than 15 minutes of game time, the Bulldogs had scored more than they had in their previous seven 48-minute contests.
“We did what we were asked to do,” Williams said. “We blocked. I mean, we felt like it’s been there all year. We’ve seen things. But you’ve got to be coachable, and you’ve got to do the things that’s asked of you… Tonight, that’s what clicked. We blocked. We hit holes.
“We ran stuff we’ve been doing. We changed nothing. I ain’t changed anything over the last two months, what we do and what we’re trying to do. It was just executed, you know? We executed. If you execute, you’ll put points on the board.”
The execution slipped some for LaFayette toward the middle of the game, when Vincent drove for a last-second touchdown before halftime and quickly put up another score early in the third quarter. LaFayette had two chances in the third quarter to score touchdowns, but the Daniel brothers couldn’t connect on a pair of fourth-down pass attempts to the end zone.
But the Bulldogs’ defense answered both times, with Ty Daniel coming up with an interception following the first miss and the defensive line swarming to a fumbled snap early in the fourth quarter.
“They all did a wonderful job,” Williams said. “I’m just proud of them.”
Jay Daniel put the game out of reach with a 6-yard touchdown run. Then Ty Daniel put together an impressive sequence, picking off a Vincent pass on fourth down and then taking a quarterback sneak for 34 yards and a rushing score of his own a few plays later.
Vincent scored a consolation prize of a touchdown against LaFayette’s second-string defense on the ensuing possession and recovered an onside kick, but that would be all the visitors would get before the clock hit all zeroes.
Now with its ticket to the 2A state playoffs punched, LaFayette will get a chance to enter the postseason with a winning record. The Bulldogs will host Beulah next Friday night to wrap up a regular season defined by pure determination.
“We just kept our nose to the grind,” Williams said. “I thank the good Lord for these kids. Everybody has been just staying the course. We stayed the course… they believed, and I appreciate them believing in what we’re doing.”
LaFayette 39, Vincent 19
Vincent — 0 6 6 7 — 19
LaFayette — 20 6 0 13 — 39
First quarter
L — Vinay Singh 54 pass from Ty Daniel (kick no good), 11:47
L — Jay Daniel 24 run (2-pt good), 6:55
L — Jay Daniel 3 run (kick no good), 3:01
Second quarter
L — Damarcus Holloway 17 pass from Ty Daniel (2-point no good), 9:18
V — Will Harris 6 run (kick no good), 0:02
Third quarter
V — Zach Carlisle 24 pass from Harris (2-point no good), 9:18
Fourth quarter
L — Jay Daniel 6 run (kick good), 8:55
L — Ty Daniel 34 run (kick no good), 3:34
V — Chris Brown 59 run (kick good), 3:13
