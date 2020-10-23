Watch now: LaFayette completes magic season turnaround, clinches playoff spot

LAFAYETTE — Walking into Bulldog Stadium, a group of LaFayette fans were talking about what it would look like if the home team clinched a spot in the playoffs Friday night.

One of them spoke up and proclaimed that it would be “like a movie.”

LaFayette started the season 0-4, with all four of those defeats coming in region play. Turning things around and extending the program’s playoff streak might have looked like a long shot.

But the Bulldogs rebounded, winning three straight games to set up a matchup against Vincent that would determine a postseason spot. And Friday night, that inspirational sports movie script was flipped into something that resembled more of a buddy comedy starring two brothers — Jay and Ty Daniel.

Behind six touchdowns by the Daniels, LaFayette cruised to a 39-19 win to seal its fourth straight win and its sixth straight playoff berth.

“These kids are fighting back,” said LaFayette head coach Juan Williams, who is in his first season with the team. “We’re still trying to get better. You start out 0-4, and you get your back put on the wall. For these kids to win four straight in the region to get back in it, that says a lot about what we’re doing. That says a lot about our program, our coaches and our kids.”