Watch now: LaFayette's Jay Daniel shows he's the real deal

Jay Daniel

LaFayette

>> Position: running back

>> What he did: Daniel didn't touch the ball a lot against Beulah, but he made every time he did count. He ended the night with seven carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns and also scored on an 85-yard kickoff return to fuel the Bulldogs' victory.

>> In his words: "It was a great experience. I told folks that I'm a real-deal athlete, and I've been wanting to prove that. So, every week I'm going to show them I'm a real-deal athlete, and I want college coaches to come offer me so I can come to their program and be a great person and a great athlete."

>> Votes: 321 out of 359

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.

