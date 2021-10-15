Watch now: LaFayette's Vinay Singh eager to keep showing out in all three phases of the game

Vinay Singh, wide receiver

What he did: Singh did it all for LaFayette in its 42-21 home win over Horseshoe Bend. He scored a touchdown in all three phases — a 36-yard reception, a 38-yard interception return and a 65-yard punt return — to lead the Bulldogs to a big region victory.

In his words: “It was amazing, but I came out humble and hungry. It was my senior night, so I just wanted to leave it all on the my home field for my last home game.”