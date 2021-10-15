 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: LaFayette's Vinay Singh eager to keep showing out in all three phases of the game
0 Comments

Watch now: LaFayette's Vinay Singh eager to keep showing out in all three phases of the game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WEB ONLY Lanett vs LaFayette 9.17.21

LaFayette's Vinay Singh (8) carries in the first half of the Bulldogs' game against Lanett on Sept. 17 in Opelika.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News



This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week is LaFayette's Vinay Singh, who had plays in all three phases for the Bulldogs last week.

Vinay Singh, wide receiver

Position: Wide receiver/defensive back

What he did: Singh did it all for LaFayette in its 42-21 home win over Horseshoe Bend. He scored a touchdown in all three phases — a 36-yard reception, a 38-yard interception return and a 65-yard punt return — to lead the Bulldogs to a big region victory.

In his words: “It was amazing, but I came out humble and hungry. It was my senior night, so I just wanted to leave it all on the my home field for my last home game.”

Votes: 606 of 1,222

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert