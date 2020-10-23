Watch now: Lanett's Kadarius Zackery explodes in region victory

Kadarius Zackery

Lanett

>> Position: quarterback



>> What he did: Zackery put up more than 600 all-purpose yards, scored four touchdowns and came down with an interception in the Panthers' 61-20 blowout of previously unbeaten Randolph County that clinched the Region 4-2A title. Zackery had 250 passing yards, 275 rushing yards and a 75-yard kickoff return in the victory.

>> In his words: "It felt great just to know that I could come through for my team in a big region game and win the region championship."

>> Votes: 373 out of 438

