Watch now: Lanett's Kadarius Zackery explodes in region victory
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Watch now: Lanett's Kadarius Zackery explodes in region victory

Kadarius Zackery

Lanett

>> Position: quarterback

>> What he did: Zackery put up more than 600 all-purpose yards, scored four touchdowns and came down with an interception in the Panthers' 61-20 blowout of previously unbeaten Randolph County that clinched the Region 4-2A title. Zackery had 250 passing yards, 275 rushing yards and a 75-yard kickoff return in the victory.

>> In his words: "It felt great just to know that I could come through for my team in a big region game and win the region championship."

>> Votes: 373 out of 438 

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.
*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.
