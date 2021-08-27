Watch now: Late stop gives Auburn High dramatic rivalry victory over Opelika

While Auburn was seemingly on the ropes late, it had the upper hand thanks to some clutch play in the second and third quarter.

Auburn clung to a slim three-point lead at halftime, but the Tigers made sure Opelika’s momentum wouldn’t last very long. The Tigers made their second possession of the third quarter count by racking up 57 yards on eight plays, the last being Davaioun Williams’ 5-yard touchdown.

Auburn’s extra point was no good, leaving the Tigers with a16-7 lead with 1:31 to go in the third.

To the Bulldogs’ credit, they didn’t let their early issues stop them late.

Opelika put major pressure on Auburn in the final minutes of the fourth with a 15-play drive that would have ended early on if not for Bates’ fake-punt pass to Jayden Stinson to move the chains. Do-it-all athlete Jarell Stinson ended that drive in style, fighting his way into the end zone on a 3-yard run to cut Auburn’s lead to two with 3:42 to go in the game.

Opelika used its timeouts wisely during the next Auburn drive — that is, until Jayden Stinson gave the ball back to the Bulldogs. Fortunately for the Tigers, they still had enough to survive.