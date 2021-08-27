Watch now: Late stop gives Auburn High dramatic rivalry victory over Opelika

During a night in which the Auburn High defense held Opelika off again and again, it was only fitting for the Tigers to need one more stop to secure the rivalry victory.
The Tigers survived a late scare by the Bulldogs to force a turnover downs late that sealed a dramatic 16-14 victory. Auburn’s win featured an improved showing by the offense, which struggled to move the ball early before finding just enough to take down Opelika for the second straight season.
Auburn (2-0, 0-0) held a two-point lead in the final minutes, but Jayden Stinson’s interception on the Bulldogs’ 16 gave Opelika (0-2, 0-0) late life. The Tigers didn’t panic, however, as they gave up a short gain on first down before defensive end Powell Gordon came racing to the ball carrier to set up another short gain and a crucial third down.
The Tigers forced an incompletion to set up a must-have 4th-and-8 for the Bulldogs. Backup quarterback JT McArdle entered after subbing briefly for Jackson Bates earlier in the game and heaved a pass downfield with a receiver racing past the defender in coverage.
The pass just fell out of reach of the intended target’s outstretched arms, allowing the Tigers to finally breathe a sigh of relief.
Auburn ended the night with 236 yards of offense compared to Opelika’s 271.
While Auburn was seemingly on the ropes late, it had the upper hand thanks to some clutch play in the second and third quarter.
Auburn clung to a slim three-point lead at halftime, but the Tigers made sure Opelika’s momentum wouldn’t last very long. The Tigers made their second possession of the third quarter count by racking up 57 yards on eight plays, the last being Davaioun Williams’ 5-yard touchdown.
Auburn’s extra point was no good, leaving the Tigers with a16-7 lead with 1:31 to go in the third.
To the Bulldogs’ credit, they didn’t let their early issues stop them late.
Opelika put major pressure on Auburn in the final minutes of the fourth with a 15-play drive that would have ended early on if not for Bates’ fake-punt pass to Jayden Stinson to move the chains. Do-it-all athlete Jarell Stinson ended that drive in style, fighting his way into the end zone on a 3-yard run to cut Auburn’s lead to two with 3:42 to go in the game.
Opelika used its timeouts wisely during the next Auburn drive — that is, until Jayden Stinson gave the ball back to the Bulldogs. Fortunately for the Tigers, they still had enough to survive.
Both offenses struggled through most of the first half, with critical penalties dooming several promising drives for both sides.
Despite the early issues, Auburn High found what it needed to strike first.
Auburn put together the game’s first productive possession in the form of an eight-play, 67-yard drive. Quarterback Clyde Pittman ended the drive in style by slinging the ball to the end zone at Camden Etheredge, who made the catch for a 7-yard score.
Etheredge’s touchdown helped Auburn take a 7-0 lead with 48 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
Both defenses held firm for the better part of the second quarter, but the Tigers used special teams ace Josh Owsley to its advantage as the minutes ticked away.
Owsley spent most of the night booming touchbacks on kickoffs, but with 2:01 left before halftime he got his chance to shine. Owsley connected on a 51-yard field goal, putting the Tigers up 10-0.
Opelika was still searching for a rhythm offensively, especially after Bates suffered an injury with just over four minutes left in the first half.
McArdle and receiver Grady Bynum delivered just what the Bulldogs needed just before the break.
After the Opelika defense forced an Auburn punt with 32 seconds left in the quarter, McArdle took the snap, looked to his left and spotted Bynum, who was running all along.
McArdle’s throw was right on the money, leaving Bynum to race downfield for a 53-yard touchdown reception and cut Auburn’s lead to 10-7 with 24 seconds still on the clock.
Auburn seemed poised to add more points before halftime, but Opelika blocked Owsley’s 37-yard field goal attempt to leave the Tigers’ halftime lead at 3.
The struggles of the early-season matchup were obvious in the game’s opening minutes.
Opelika’s first pass was deflected and intercepted deep in its own territory, but Auburn failed to take advantage. The Tigers drew four penalties — including two consecutive false starts — to knock themselves out of field-goal range.
The two teams combined for 11 penalties and three turnovers in the first half.
Auburn begins region play on Friday when the Tigers travel to play Prattville. Opelika, meanwhile, gets into region action Thursday when the Bulldogs travel to play Sidney Lanier in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
Auburn High 16, Opelika 14
AUB — 7 3 6 0 - 16
OPE — 0 7 0 7 - 14
1st Quarter
AUB — Camden Etheredge 7 pass from Clyde Pittman (Kick good), 0:48
2nd Quarter
AUB — Josh Owsley 51 field goal, 2:01
OPE — Grady Bynum 53 pass from JT McArdle (Kick good), 0:24