Watch now: Loachapoka's Nick Farrow all about family and football

Nick Farrow

Loachapoka

>> Position: Running back

>> What he did: Farrow made the most of every carry he got in the Indians' shutout victory over Verbena. When the game was over, he had four carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

>> In his words: "It felt good. I just want to thank God first and my lineman for blocking for me because without them I wouldn't ever get anywhere."

>> Votes: 866 out of 1,842

