Watch now: Local football teams begin practices during AHSAA’s acclimation period

At midnight on Sunday night, the Tallassee Tigers set their sights on their first fall practice in preparation for their season opener on Aug. 20. Even with the team getting a jump start on its drills, senior linebacker Will Smith just couldn’t wait that long.

Smith is one of countless players in Alabama who was counting down the days to Monday, the first day in which AHSAA programs could practice in helmets and shorts as part of an acclimation period to help make up for the cancelation of spring practice. But Smith said he couldn’t wait for the clock to strike 12 to get to J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium; instead, he arrived about an hour early and bided his time outside.

“I was really excited. I was ready to get out here and get ready for Reeltown in a few weeks. It’s going to be a good game,” Smith said after Tallassee’s practice ended at about 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. “I’m very happy. I mean, I came out here thinking we would come out here and be OK but be a little bit rusty. We came out here, and at the drop of a quarter and did good. Play after play, we were running it smoothly. We did good.”

Smith wasn’t the only one at Tallassee who struggled to sit at home until it was time to hit the field.