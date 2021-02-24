Watch now: Noah Warren’s buzzer-beater sends Auburn High boys to state semifinals

With 11 seconds to go in double overtime of Wednesday’s Class 7A regional finals, the Auburn High boys had the ball in a tied contest with a chance to finally finish off Fairhope.

Luckily for the Tigers, guard Noah Warren saw his opportunity and didn’t hesitate.

As the seconds ticked away, Jayden Buckley worked the ball inside the arc before passing back out to Warren, who caught the ball, raced toward the goal then pulled up around the free-throw line. Warren went up and just barely got his hands over Fairhope’s Luke Wilkinson before he released the ball, which bounced off the rim, once off the back glass then once more off the front of the rim before falling through the net with no time remaining on the clock.

Somehow, someway, the Tigers had pulled off a 54-52 victory and punched their ticket to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017. Auburn will play the winner of Oak Mountain-Hoover on Tuesday at UAB.

“Jay Buck, he dribbled and he got stopped, so then Buck passed it to me. Then I just did my little signature move to take two steps, go to the right and just pull up,” Warren said. “It felt like a movie. You know how the movies be? It felt just like a movie. Just bump, bump, bump and then boom.