Watch now: Noah Warren’s buzzer-beater sends Auburn High boys to state semifinals

With 11 seconds to go in double overtime of Wednesday’s Class 7A regional finals, the Auburn High boys had the ball in a tied contest with a chance to finally finish off Fairhope.
Luckily for the Tigers, guard Noah Warren saw his opportunity and didn’t hesitate.
As the seconds ticked away, Jayden Buckley worked the ball inside the arc before passing back out to Warren, who caught the ball, raced toward the goal then pulled up around the free-throw line. Warren went up and just barely got his hands over Fairhope’s Luke Wilkinson before he released the ball, which bounced off the rim, once off the back glass then once more off the front of the rim before falling through the net with no time remaining on the clock.
Somehow, someway, the Tigers had pulled off a 54-52 victory and punched their ticket to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017. Auburn will play the winner of Oak Mountain-Hoover on Tuesday at UAB.
“Jay Buck, he dribbled and he got stopped, so then Buck passed it to me. Then I just did my little signature move to take two steps, go to the right and just pull up,” Warren said. “It felt like a movie. You know how the movies be? It felt just like a movie. Just bump, bump, bump and then boom.
“When the ball went down and I looked for the scoreboard and I saw 0.0 and we finally won, oh, all my boys just came up. We were excited.”
Warren’s dramatic last shot capped off a game in which the Tigers were scrapping late just to stay alive.
The Tigers seemed in control in the fourth quarter when the Pirates came battling back in the final minutes of regulation.
Fairhope came storming back after Warren hit a free throw to hand Auburn a 15-point lead with 6:38 to go in the fourth quarter by scoring 10 unanswered points – nine of which came from Riley Leonard – in a span of one minute and five seconds. Suddenly, Auburn’s comfortable lead was down to five points with 5:02 to go in the game, which left the door open for anything to happen.
Auburn carefully worked the clock from there before Jae Baker drilled a 3-pointer with 3:07 remaining to push Auburn’s lead back to eight. Wilkinson came through with a free throw before Edward Witherington drilled a 3, which created a 40-36 contest with 1:55 left in the fourth.
Auburn missed a pair of free throws after Witherington’s 3, which opened the door for Leonard’s layup that created a two-point game with 44 seconds to go. Buckley hit the front end of two free throws to push the Tigers’ lead to three just eight seconds later, but after a missed Leonard 3-pointer the Tigers failed to hit either of their two free throws with 11 seconds to go.
After a Fairhope timeout, Leonard worked the right side of the floor as the Auburn defense swarmed him. The Tigers’ pressure left plenty of space on the left side for Hunter Ivy, who caught Leonard’s pass and released his shot just in time to beat the buzzer and force overtime.
The first extra session turned into a de facto free-throw shooting contest between the two teams.
Ivy added to his heroics with a pair of free throws to push Fairhope up two before Bryson Clague responded with a 3-pointer, which handed the Tigers a one-point advantage with 3:26 to go. Ivy came back with a layup before it was Clague who again delivered, this time hitting a pair of free throws to leave the Tigers clinging to a one-point lead.
The scoring slowed down from there until Warren was fouled with 50 seconds remaining. He hit his second of two free throws to give the Tigers a two-point lead.
Ivy had his chance to play the hero once again with 25 seconds left, but he missed his second free throw to leave Auburn with a 47-46 lead. Eli Elston hit his second of two free throws to create a two-point lead, after which the Pirates called timeout to map out the last 11 seconds of overtime.
Ivy got the ball in desperation mode, and despite being heavily guarded he fired up a jumper that somehow hit the mark to force another extra session.
“We kind of lost our composure at times,” Auburn coach Chris Brandt said. “Luckily, I could get them back focused and say, 'Hey, you've got four more minutes after each overtime. We're still in it. We're not heading home. We're going to win this thing.'”
What followed Ivy’s have-to-have-it shot was another contentious four-point overtime that ended with Warren ensuring the Tigers were headed back to Birmingham.
Warren finished the game with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Elston and Clague contributed 11 points apiece. For Fairhope, Leonard led all scorers with 23 points along with 10 rebounds and three assists. Ivy had 14 points in the loss.
Brandt commended the Tigers for how they’ve matured this season, which he felt was a product of playing sports during a pandemic because routines and plans have changed abruptly. Now they turn their attention to next week and a semifinals game that Brandt is saying they can win no matter who the opponent is.
It took eight extra intense minutes of action, but Warren and the Tigers had plenty to celebrate when Wednesday’s game was said and done. Now, Warren is focusing his attention on what’s next, which the senior hopes is two more games and two more Auburn victories.
“It means a lot,” Warren said. “I just want to go to the Final Four, win, go to the championship game and win again.”