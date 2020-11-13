Watch now: Noah Warren’s interception helps Auburn High earn semifinals berth

As dominant as the Auburn High defense was throughout Friday’s state quarterfinals game against Daphne, it was apparent early in the fourth quarter the Tigers needed one big play to separate themselves from the Trojans.

With 8:07 left in the contest, Auburn High defensive back Noah Warren stood up and delivered it.

Warren recognized a pass was coming his way, tipped the ball and made a diving interception to give Auburn the ball back and set up the Tigers’ second and final scoring drive in a 13-7 victory on Friday night in Duck Samford Stadium. Warren’s play was the ultimate highlight on a night that included several big plays by the defense, which held the Trojans to 46 offensive yards and seven points while sacking Daphne quarterback Trent Battle seven times.

Thanks to Warren and his teammates’ performance, the Tigers are headed to the Class 7A semifinals for the second straight year.

“I was back there, and I seen the ball and I seen where the dude broke. When he broke, I broke. I seen the ball just in the air, and it made me just go get it,” Warren said. “Oh, [making the play] meant a lot. We just want to go forward to the next round and keep going up for our teammates.”