 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Notasulga running back Tyrese McCullough hopes to keep undefeated season going
0 Comments

Watch now: Notasulga running back Tyrese McCullough hopes to keep undefeated season going

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ONLINE ONLY Loachapoka vs Notasulga high school football - 2021 (copy)

Notasulga’s Tyrese McCullough (21) looks back to see he is all alone on his way to the end zone during the Loachapoka vs Notasulga game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

 Eric Starling, For the O-A News



This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week is Notasulga's Tyrese McCullough, who’s done a little bit of everything to help the team keep winning.

Tyrese McCullough, Notasulga

Position: Running back

What he did: McCullough made plays on offense and on special teams against Loachapoka on Friday. The sophomore had 42 rushing yards, a 47-yard touchdown reception to tie the game and over 100 punt-return yards – some of which came on a return that set up Notasulga’s go-ahead score for a lead it did not surrender.

In his words: “I did decent. I did alright ... The first half we were struggling, but in the second half we came back out rocking.”

Votes: 1,170 of 2,428

O-A NEWS SPORTS STAFF

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert