Watch now: Notasulga running back Tyrese McCullough hopes to keep undefeated season going

O-A NEWS SPORTS STAFF
Tyrese McCullough, Notasulga
Position: Running back
What he did: McCullough made plays on offense and on special teams against Loachapoka on Friday. The sophomore had 42 rushing yards, a 47-yard touchdown reception to tie the game and over 100 punt-return yards – some of which came on a return that set up Notasulga’s go-ahead score for a lead it did not surrender.
In his words: “I did decent. I did alright ... The first half we were struggling, but in the second half we came back out rocking.”
Votes: 1,170 of 2,428
