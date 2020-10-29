Watch now: O.J. Tolbert leads the way as Springwood handles Lakeside

Springwood received the second half’s opening kick and began the third quarter with excellent field position. Tolbert took advantage, too, as he broke a run to his right and raced by the Chiefs’ defenders for his second rushing score of the evening to give the Wildcats a 17-point lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the Chiefs on the next possession, as their second play ended with a fumble recovered by a Springwood defender on the Lakeside 17. Tolbert again took advantage, taking just one play to scamper to the end zone for his fourth and final score of the game.

From there, the game’s only scoring was a Lakeside touchdown later followed by a Springwood safety courtesy of Kannon Key, who was the star of the show on offense to open the game.

Key set the tone early for the Wildcats, as he was the main ball carrier on the team’s second possession and ended the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run for the game’s first points. Lakeside’s Darian Smith answered with a six-yard touchdown run of his own before Key delivered his biggest play of the night, running past the Lakeside defense on a 40-yard run that put the Wildcats up eight points.