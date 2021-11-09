Watch now: Opelika alum Jaylen Stinson takes kickoff back for touchdown at Duke

In no time flat, Opelika alum Jaylen Stinson was off to the races Saturday.

Stinson ran up to field a kick return during Duke’s game against Pittsburgh before changing directions and taking off down the right sideline. Stinson raced down the field and avoided Pitt’s kicker — the Panthers’ last line of defense — and made his way to the end zone on an 86-yard return that gave Duke a 19-14 lead early in the second quarter of action.

“[Pitt kicker Ben Saud] kept kicking the ball short, and I knew that if I caught the ball with a running start that I would be able to have a shot. I just trusted my guys and everybody attached to a man,” Stinson told GoDuke.com. “I was able to run outside of one of my guys, then I had to beat the kicker and there were two more guys I had to beat. I just knew it was a footrace to the end zone.“

Stinson’s touchdown was the ultimate highlight from a game in which he had seven returns for 195 yards and also registered three tackles for the Blue Devils in a 54-29 loss. Stinson was rewarded for his efforts Monday, when he was named ACC Specialist of the Week.

Through nine games this season, Stinson has 27 tackles, one tackle for loss and three pass break-ups. He’s had 26 kick returns for 556 yards and one touchdown.