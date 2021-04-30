Watch now: 335-pound Rakavius Chambers switches dream job from NFL lineman to cardiothoracic surgeon

The National Football Foundation also recognized Chambers as a Hampshire Honor Society member, the result of achieving a cumulative 3.2 GPA at Duke.

"Rakavius has been an incredible representative of our program in every facet," Cutcliffe said. "Athletically, academically, socially, he has excelled, and that is a tribute to his family and community back home for preparing him for this challenge. Rak has been a major contributor on the field and was playing the best football of his career as a senior, and off the field he set an example for his teammates – an example of commitment and dedication to everything it means to be a part of this program."

Chambers still had a love for the game when his senior season ended against Florida State on Dec. 12, but he realized his other dream was calling him.

"The NFL is what people who play football are striving to go toward. I think there just came a time where I knew what I wanted to do with my life. I didn't want to spend any more time pursuing the NFL, even though I love football with all my heart. The medical field was calling," Chambers said.