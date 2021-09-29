Watch now: Opelika cornerback Jarell Stinson commits to Ole Miss

Opelika cornerback Jarell Stinson is headed to the SEC after all.

Stinson committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday, choosing the Rebels over fellow finalists Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Penn State.

Stinson previously committed to Auburn last December before decommitting in July.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Stinson is considered the 19th-best prospect in the state of Alabama and the 46th-best cornerback in the 2022 class, per 247 Sports’ composite metrics.

Stinson entered 2021 as an O-A News Super 8 Senior and has made plays on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs. Although he’s only played in three games due to injury, Stinson has nine tackles along with 33 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns and two receptions for 23 yards and another score.

Stinson is an important piece on an Opelika defense that is only giving up 16.2 points per game this fall. He is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he had 80 tackles, two punt return touchdowns, one fumble recovery and one interception.