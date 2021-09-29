Watch now: Opelika cornerback Jarell Stinson commits to Ole Miss

Opelika cornerback Jarell Stinson is headed to the SEC after all.
Stinson committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday, choosing the Rebels over fellow finalists Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Penn State.
Stinson previously committed to Auburn last December before decommitting in July.
110% COMMITTED 🦈🦈 @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/iivJVTekNS— Jarell Stinson ⚡️ (@JarellStin) September 29, 2021
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Stinson is considered the 19th-best prospect in the state of Alabama and the 46th-best cornerback in the 2022 class, per 247 Sports’ composite metrics.
Stinson entered 2021 as an O-A News Super 8 Senior and has made plays on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs. Although he’s only played in three games due to injury, Stinson has nine tackles along with 33 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns and two receptions for 23 yards and another score.
Stinson is an important piece on an Opelika defense that is only giving up 16.2 points per game this fall. He is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he had 80 tackles, two punt return touchdowns, one fumble recovery and one interception.
“Seventh grade, eighth grade and ninth grade, he was the kid that kind of had the cheat code. If you were playing a Madden game with him, he could score from anywhere on the field,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said last year. “Defensively, we can play him anywhere on the back end. He really helps us a lot in the secondary, whether it's playing safety and making tackles. [In 2020] we played him at corner at certain times and put him on the other team's best receiver, and he did a great job for us.”
Stinson becomes Ole Miss’ 15th commit in next year’s class. He is also the second commit the Rebels added from Alabama on Wednesday, joining Pike Road running back Quinshon Judkins.
Stinson is set to be the second person in his immediate family to play football at the FBS level. His older brother, Jaylen, is a sophomore at Duke.