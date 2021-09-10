Watch now: Opelika forces eight turnovers to take care of Eufaula

The Opelika Bulldogs’ strategy against Eufaula on Friday night was simple enough: The Tigers couldn’t score if they couldn’t hold onto the ball.

Opelika forced eight turnovers — five fumbles and three interceptions — to silence Eufaula in a 21-0 victory. The pressure-packed defensive effort was a much-needed one for the Bulldogs, which was inconsistent on offense but did just enough to cruise to the region win.

“[We had] a ton of fun flying around tonight. That was our message all week: honor the game with a lot of energy and passion, and we did that. That was a lot of forced turnovers,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “[The turnovers were] really huge for us. We've just got to get our offense going … We'll get it going, and we play next Thursday so we've got a quick turnaround again.”

Opelika’s Jamaroun Satterwhite set the tone for the entire game by intercepting a Eufaula pass on the fifth play of the game, but even after the turnover points were hard to come by.

Opelika (2-2, 2-0) finally drew first blood late in the opening quarter.