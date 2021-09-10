Watch now: Opelika forces eight turnovers to take care of Eufaula

The Opelika Bulldogs’ strategy against Eufaula on Friday night was simple enough: The Tigers couldn’t score if they couldn’t hold onto the ball.
Opelika forced eight turnovers — five fumbles and three interceptions — to silence Eufaula in a 21-0 victory. The pressure-packed defensive effort was a much-needed one for the Bulldogs, which was inconsistent on offense but did just enough to cruise to the region win.
“[We had] a ton of fun flying around tonight. That was our message all week: honor the game with a lot of energy and passion, and we did that. That was a lot of forced turnovers,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “[The turnovers were] really huge for us. We've just got to get our offense going … We'll get it going, and we play next Thursday so we've got a quick turnaround again.”
Opelika’s Jamaroun Satterwhite set the tone for the entire game by intercepting a Eufaula pass on the fifth play of the game, but even after the turnover points were hard to come by.
Opelika (2-2, 2-0) finally drew first blood late in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs took advantage of Nick Covington’s solid punt return and capitalized on the excellent field position. The drive had nearly stalled out when quarterback JT McArdle delivered the highlight of the first half on third-and-17 by firing a picture-perfect pass to the corner of the end zone at Jayvontay Conner, who made the catch to break the tie.
Conner’s touchdown reception gave Opelika a 7-0 lead with 4:23 left in the opening quarter.
Jayden Stinson intercepted a Tigers pass on the drive after McArdle’s touchdown throw, and after that Opelika drive stalled out the Bulldogs pounced on a fumbled punt.
Stinson had another interception on Eufaula’s next drive, but the Bulldogs couldn’t turn their fourth forced turnover into points.
The Bulldogs finally found the end zone again after a great defensive stop set up a Eufaula punt and left Opelika 38 yards from the end zone.
Opelika running back Kaden Conner finally got rolling on the last true drive of the first half by ripping off a 13-yard carry followed directly by a 9-yard scamper.
A Eufaula personal foul put the Bulldogs eight yards from the end zone, and Conner raced that way on a first-down carry to push Opelika ahead 14-0 with 1:07 left until halftime.
Eufaula (1-3, 0-2) seemed set to finally strike when Slade Seaborn took the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Opelika 2-yard line, but once again the Bulldogs had the last laugh.
The Tigers fumbled their first-and-goal carry, allowing Satterwhite to fall on the loose ball and keep the Bulldogs’ shutout intact through the first half.
"We've been waiting on him to flip that switch, and he did tonight," Speakman said of Satterwhite. "A few years ago he actually won the Auburn game pretty much by himself as a ninth grader. He's a really good player, and he showed that tonight."
Satterwhite and the Bulldogs were only getting started by that point.
The Tigers fumbled on their first possession of the third quarter, and even though the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage the issue didn’t linger for long. Eufaula fumbled on its next drive as well into the arms of Satterwhite, who took off downfield before being stopped just before midfield.
Opelika struggled to put up points after the turnovers but finally put the game away early in the fourth quarter.
Another Eufaula fumble — this one recovered by Opelika’s Tay Gay — gave the Bulldogs ample field position, and this time they didn’t waste it. Freshman running back Calvin Hughley made the most of his playing time by taking his second carry of the drive 16 yards for a touchdown to hand Opelika a three-touchdown lead with 7:09 left in the contest.
Eufaula struggled to even snap the football in the time that remained, which stalled out multiple promising drives before Opelika was able to seal the deal. The Bulldogs ended the night with 139 yards of offense; Eufaula, meanwhile, had 153.
Opelika has another short week next week, as the Bulldogs face Carver-Montgomery in the Cramton Bowl on Thursday night.
Opelika 21, Eufaula 0
EUF — 0 0 0 0 - 0
OPE — 7 7 0 7 - 21
1st Quarter
OPE — Jayvontay Conner 23 reception from JT McArdle (kick good), 4:23
2nd Quarter
OPE — Kaden Cooper 8 run (kick good), 1:07
4th Quarter
OPE — Calvin Hughley 16 run (kick good), 7:09