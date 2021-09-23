Watch now: Opelika girls begin inaugural flag football season with victory over Loachapoka

LOACHAPOKA – The Opelika girls flag football team made sure its first-ever game on Thursday was one worth remembering.
The Lady Bulldogs showed out in their debut by besting Loachapoka 46-0. Opelika got going through the air and on the ground in the 7-on-7 showdown while also delivering two pick-six interceptions to seal the shutout victory.
“I think that was just really exciting because this is our first year and our first game,” said Opelika quarterback Morgan Watts, who rushed six times for 80 yards and a score and also threw three touchdowns. “It was just a great win taking us into the season. I think that will give us a lot of momentum.”
Watts made sure Opelika’s first drive was a successful one.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the 20-minute first half with the ball and quickly worked their way down the field. After Watts broke a 22-yard run, she followed it with an 18-yard burst to help push Opelika (1-0) ahead 8-0.
Haley Sanders delivered on defense on Loachapoka’s ensuing drive, as she got her hands up, intercepted a pass then ran 24 yards to give the Lady Bulldogs a 13-0 lead.
Following another Opelika interception, Watts fired deep downfield to Ashanti Thomas, who turned around, spotted the ball and grabbed it as she was falling for a 20-yard score with a little under three minutes left in the first half.
“I was kind of nervous, but I had faith in her. I knew she was going to catch it,” Watts said of Thomas, who had five receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. “She's a great receiver. I just had that faith in her.”
Niya Walton stretched Opelika’s lead to 26-0 with an 18-yard run in the final seconds of the first half.
After the halftime break, Thomas added another score to her impressive performance with a 6-yard reception on fourth down from Watts. Watts fired another deep pass nearly six minutes later, this time connecting with Sanders for a 48-yard score to push Opelika ahead 39-0.
Watts completed seven passes for 198 yards and three scores in the victory.
Four plays after Watts’ third and final touchdown pass, Opelika’s I’nayja “Kay Kay” Dowdell made an impressive interception and returned it 55 yards for the game’s seventh and final touchdown.
While Loachapoka (0-1) was held scoreless, the Lady Indians had several standout players, including Destiny Dennis, who had 35 total yards of offense.
The Lady Bulldogs’ success was a welcomed sight for head coach Jaclyn Button, who admitted she wasn’t sure what to expect given her players have only practiced against themselves over the last month and a half.
“Just to see that actually translate into a real game and actually have success [was good]. It was a good opportunity," Button said. "In the moment, everybody's going hard and you're just not even realizing the time's gone. Everybody just wants, 'Hey, can I get in? Can I get in?'