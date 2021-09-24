 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Opelika running back Kaden Cooper hopes to follow in older cousin's footsteps
0 Comments
EAST ALABAMA ORTHOPAEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Watch now: Opelika running back Kaden Cooper hopes to follow in older cousin's footsteps

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eufaula Tigers vs Opelika Bulldogs high school football - 2021

Opelika's Kaden Cooper (23) follows his blocker during the Eufaula Tigers vs Opelika Bulldogs football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

 Eric Starling for the O-A News

The East Alabama Player of the Week is Opelika running back Kaden Cooper, who talked about his performance against Carver-Montgomery and how older cousin Josh Johnson is someone he hopes to play like.

Kaden Cooper, Opelika

Position: Running back

What he did: Cooper was a big part of Opelika’s 28-6 road win over Carver-Montgomery Thursday. The Opelika running back finished the night with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.

In his words: “It feels good just to know that all the work you’ve put in throughout the week has paid off for something.”

Votes: 770 of 1,745

Vote for the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week every weekend at OANow.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert