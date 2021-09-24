Watch now: Opelika running back Kaden Cooper hopes to follow in older cousin's footsteps

Kaden Cooper, Opelika

Position: Running back

What he did: Cooper was a big part of Opelika’s 28-6 road win over Carver-Montgomery Thursday. The Opelika running back finished the night with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.

In his words: “It feels good just to know that all the work you’ve put in throughout the week has paid off for something.”

Votes: 770 of 1,745

