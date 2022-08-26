Watch now: Opelika’s Roman Gagliano still focused after winning Player of the Week

Roman Gagliano, Opelika

What he did: Gagliano helped lead a thrilling comeback win for the Bulldogs 29-28 on the road at Callaway (Ga.) Gagliano finished 13-of-18 for 232 passing yards with one passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He also threw the pass to Tae Gay on the game-winning two-point conversion in the final minutes as Opelika came back to win.