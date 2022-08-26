 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Watch now: Opelika’s Roman Gagliano still focused after winning Player of the Week

  0
Opelika vs Spanish Fort

Opelika quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) throws a pass against Spanish Fort on Nov. 12, 2021, in Opelika.

 Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News

Roman Gagliano, Opelika

Position: Quarterback

What he did: Gagliano helped lead a thrilling comeback win for the Bulldogs 29-28 on the road at Callaway (Ga.) Gagliano finished 13-of-18 for 232 passing yards with one passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He also threw the pass to Tae Gay on the game-winning two-point conversion in the final minutes as Opelika came back to win.

In his words: “I think we got rolling (in the second half) so, as a team, that’s really what pulled it out.”

Votes: 501 of 1,272

