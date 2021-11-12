Watch now: Opelika’s rushing attack, defense power Bulldogs to state quarterfinals

After making a critical error on the game’s opening drive Friday, Opelika made sure to regain its form and make the most of Spanish Fort’s missteps.

The Bulldogs bounced back quickly after throwing an early pick six and rode an excellent night on the ground and two Toros turnovers to a 28-14 victory in the Class 6A second round. Opelika’s victory means the Bulldogs are headed to the state semifinals, where they’ll play at Hueytown next Friday.

“We talk about in the playoffs to never blink,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “They're a great team. We told [our players], 'Bad things are going to happen, so let's just hang in there.'”

Opelika (9-3) led 14-7 at halftime when Spanish Fort (10-2) gave the home team a great opportunity to take the game over.

Spanish Fort’s kick returners ran into each other trying to field the kick to start the third quarter, when sent the ball rolling aimlessly on the ground. Opelika’s Keldon Thompson came away with the ball on the Toros’ 11 to give his team an excellent shot at padding its lead.

To the Bulldogs’ credit, they wasted little time in making the Toros pay. On the drive’s third play, Jamori Thomas pushed forward on a 3-yard touchdown run to hand Opelika a 21-7 lead with 10:42 to go in the contest.