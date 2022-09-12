Watch now: Opelika’s Stinson forces game-saving fumble, named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

In a game of inches, Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson made the game-saving play last Saturday, forcing a fumble inside the 1-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game to secure Duke’s 31-23 win at Northwestern.

Stinson on Monday was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance.

Stinson, a class of 2020 Opelika High School graduate, logged 11 tackles in the game and broke up one pass. Then in the final moments, he hit Northwestern running back Evan Hull inside the 1-yard line as Hull barreled toward the goal line for what could’ve been a score to help tie the game and force overtime.

Instead, Stinson forced Hull to fumble and his Duke teammate Brandon Johnson fell on the ball to seal the victory.

Stinson’s 11 tackles marked a new career-high for the junior. Stinson has also shined on special teams at Duke.

Stinson’s younger brother Jarell Stinson, also a standout Opelika Bulldog, signed with Ole Miss as part of the class of 2022.