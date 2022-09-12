 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL | LOCAL LEGENDS

Watch now: Opelika’s Stinson forces game-saving fumble, named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Duke Northwestern Football

Duke defensive back Jaylen Stinson (2) forces a fumble in the end zone on Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

 David Banks

In a game of inches, Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson made the game-saving play last Saturday, forcing a fumble inside the 1-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game to secure Duke’s 31-23 win at Northwestern.

Stinson on Monday was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance.

Watch the play here.

Stinson, a class of 2020 Opelika High School graduate, logged 11 tackles in the game and broke up one pass. Then in the final moments, he hit Northwestern running back Evan Hull inside the 1-yard line as Hull barreled toward the goal line for what could’ve been a score to help tie the game and force overtime.

Instead, Stinson forced Hull to fumble and his Duke teammate Brandon Johnson fell on the ball to seal the victory.

People are also reading…

Stinson’s 11 tackles marked a new career-high for the junior. Stinson has also shined on special teams at Duke.

Stinson’s younger brother Jarell Stinson, also a standout Opelika Bulldog, signed with Ole Miss as part of the class of 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert