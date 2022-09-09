Watch now: Opelika stuns Central-Phenix City, topples top-ranked Red Devils

The looming moment was so big it moved the Opelika student section. Literally.

A horde of neon-clad high-schoolers ran single file, nearly the length of a football field, from their school’s 10-yard line to the opposing end zone Friday night to line the rails. They knew how big the ensuing play was, as Opelika’s William Carroll lined up for a 19-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation in a tie game against the No. 1 team in the state.

No pressure, right?

The ball was snapped and Carroll went into his kick, but his view was soon clouded in white tops and red helmets, as Central-Phenix City broke the line and smothered a botched attempt that would’ve given the Bulldogs their first win against the Red Devils since 2015.

Instead, it was still a tie ball game. Most everyone in Bulldog Stadium knew that meant the night was far from over, though; not only Opelika’s football team, but the fans hunkered down in the end zone.

They’d stay hugging the fence for an overtime period that saw an interception from the Bulldogs, which eventually translated into another field-goal opportunity. This time, it was sophomore Johnni Cesena, who hit a 25-yard attempt to give Opelika a 17-14 win against the Red Devils and cap an emphatic win, as he was downed in a dogpile of teammates and neon.

“We've talked for so long around here: it's been 2015 since we've had their number, and a couple of times, we didn't even put up a fight in the game,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “There's just something different about this group, this group of seniors that have led this team since last January, when they took over the team, you can't say enough about those guys and their leadership tonight.”

Opelika (4-0, 3-0 Region 2-7A) had seniors show up in key moments all night. As a unit, the Bulldogs’ senior-heavy defense held a Central (3-1, 2-1 Region 2-7A) offense that had averaged 487.7 yards and 34 points per game ahead of the night to 243 yards and two scores. One senior in particular, defensive back JC Perry, logged the tide-turning interception to shut down the Red Devils’ overtime drive.

The play prior, Auburn commit and star receiver Karmello English ran an out route to the Central sideline with Perry covering. But this time, Perry was anticipating a slant.

“I just read it and saw the quarterback’s eyes,” Perry said. “He threw it right to me.”

Opelika had a quiet night offensively. The Bulldogs managed 155 yards, but their winning effort was catalyzed by a game-tying drive that saw them run 7:40 off the clock to set up their first try at a game-winning kick.

The Bulldogs started at their own 27 and orchestrated a 15-play drive in which they generated more than a third of their production. Again, it was the seniors conducting the orchestra, as Jakori Thornton and Kaden Cooper — who caught the game-tying touchdown from Roman Gagliano toward the end of the third quarter — logged seven and six carries each.

Thornton finished with a game-high 25 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. Cooper had 11 carries for 43 yards, as well as his 16-yard touchdown reception.

“I think when you start looking at your team, you better figure out what you do great, and I think that's what our team did tonight, is focus on us and not so much the opponent, you know?” Speakman said. “Because if you start worrying about a team that's as good as Central, then you play kind of outside of yourself.”

Opelika stayed within itself all night. It contained when it needed to, and struck when it had to. And whether it was seniority towing the ship or a sophomore kicker putting the Bulldogs in front, a win that few expected didn’t seem to shock the victor all that much.

“Well, what’s going through my brain?” Cesena said, reflecting on his go-ahead kick. “It’s normal. When you’re a kicker, everything’s unexpected. If it’s short or long, you’ve got to go.”