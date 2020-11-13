Watch now: Opelika's Taylor Love's biggest inspiration - his mother

Taylor Love

Opelika

>> Position: Running back/Linebacker

>> What he did: The Bulldogs jumped out to a commanding 21-point lead over Wetumpka, and 14 were courtesy Love. Love scored Opelika's first points on a three-yard run then turned right around and had a 27-yard interception return touchdown to help the Bulldogs move on to the second round.

>> In his words: "It felt good. I ain't never had that experience before to catch an interception and take it back to the crib for 27 yards. I mean I've scored touchdowns at running back at rec league, so I know how that felt. But scoring a pick six felt everything. It felt good."

>> Votes: 873 out of 1,037

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.

